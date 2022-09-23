UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 5 and 6: Dates, format, participants, full schedule, and more

The racing season is back. The UCI BMX Racing World Cup 2022 series returns for Round 5 and 6 after a break. The racers will be back on the track in Bogota, Colombia on September 24.

Having successfully completed Round 1 and 2 at Glasgow in Great Britain, and Round 3 and 4 at Papendal in the Netherlands, the racing series now heads to Colombia. The event, taking place from September 24 (Saturday) to September 25 (Sunday), will be the first where riders earn points for their NOCs in the UCI BMX Racing Olympics rankings. This will be the second-last stop in the eight-stop racing season, which will end at the Parque El Salitre track in Bogota on October 1 and 2 this year.

The 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup will feature the top names of the event fighting for Olympic ranking points. Riders including two-time Olympic champion Mariana Pajon, two-time Olympic bronze medalist Carlos Alberto Ramirez, and World No. 2 Diego Arboleda will all be present at the event.

Undisputed Colombian star Pajon will be the highlight of the event. She will fight against a younger generation of stars to gain points for their NOCs in the UCI BMX Racing Olympics rankings.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup format

According to the event guidelines, the winner of each of the eight World Cup events receives 500 points. Riders finishing at second to eighth places will get 430, 370, 318, 273, 235, 202, and 174 points, respectively. Meanwhile, riders eliminated prior to the final will be awarded points based on the rounds in which they were eliminated. The top points-earning athlete will be crowned World Cup champion at the end of the season.

UCI BMX Racing World Cup rounds 5 and 6: Riders to watch

Mariana Pajon will be the star of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup Round 5 and 6 as she tries to continue her strong run in front of her home crowd. The double Olympic champion from Colombia will aim for the top spot, having failed to make a World Cup podium so far this season.

Pajon is expected to have tough competition from the likes of current circuit leader Laura Smulders. The Dutch rider will look to maintain her pace as she comes in with the confidence of winning the opening World Cup rounds in Glasgow, Scotland. Newly-crowned world champions Felicia Stancil and Zoe Claessens will be the other female athletes to look out for.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Diego Arboleda and Carlos Ramirez will remain the home favorites. The riders will aim to give the overall leader, Sylvain Andre of France, a tough run. Olympic and world silver medalist Kye Whyte and Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Niek Kimmann will be the other riders to keep an eye out for.

2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Schedule (local time)

Round 5: Saturday, September 24

11:24-11:44 - Men's Elite Round 1

11:52-12 - Women's Elite Round 1

12:14-12:26 - Men's Elite Last Chance

12:30-12:34 - Women's Elite Last Chance

12:55-13:09 - Men's Elite Eighth Final

15:20-15:30 - Women's Elite Quarter Final

15:30-15:40 - Men's Elite Quarter Final

15:56-16:04 - Women's Elite Semi Final

16:04-16:12 - Men's Elite Semi Final

16:28-16:36 - Women's Elite Final

16:36-16:44 - Men's Elite Final

Round 6: Sunday, September 25

11:24-11:44 - Men's Elite Round 1

11:52-12 - Women's Elite Round 1

12:14-12:26 - Men's Elite Last Chance

12:30-12:34 - Women's Elite Last Chance

12:55-13:09 - Men's Elite Eighth Final

15:20-15:30 - Women's Elite Quarter Final

15:30-15:40 - Men's Elite Quarter Final

15:56-16:04 - Women's Elite Semi Final

16:04-16:12 - Men's Elite Semi Final

16:28-16:36 - Women's Elite Final

16:36-16:44 - Men's Elite Final

Round 5 and 6 of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup will be broadcast live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube channel. The event will begin at 3 pm local time in Colombia on both days and live coverage of all races will be available for public viewing.

