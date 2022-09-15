"I am confident that we can host the Olympics" - Ace Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand

Ace Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand believes that India are ready to host the Olympics in the future. The noted badminton coach drew parallels with how the Gujarat government stepped up to host the 36th National Games.

Gopichand said that if the state could host a big event in a short time, it would be possible for the country to host the Olympic Games too. Speaking at Gujarat’s #GoForGujarat initiative ahead of the National Games, Gopichand said:

“If we can organize an event with 20,000 people so grandly in Gujarat, I am confident that we can host the Olympics too, which assembles only 11,000 people."

Pullela Gopichand went on to praise the planned large-scale organization of the National Games.

“I am so happy that after seven years the National Games are taking place in Gujarat and would like to congratulate central as well as the state government for such a massive scale of organization for the Games,” the Dronacharya awardee said.

Pullela Gopichand lauds the growth of sports in India

Pullela Gopichand said the growth in Indian sports has seen unprecedented levels recently. He credited the advent of new leagues and new tournaments like Fit India and Khelo India and the government's support and development of sports and infrastructure for the growth.

Also read: World Junior Badminton Championships: Anupama Upadhyaya, Unnati Hooda, Sankar Muthusamy to spearhead Indian challenge

Gopichand advised the competing players to focus on diet, fitness and positive attitude.

“Focus is the key, especially in the last three or four days before any completion. Athletes must eat well, sleep well, and always be positive,” Pullela Gopichand concluded.

The 36th National Games will get under way on September 29. India’s top athletes in 37 disciplines will play be in action in the six cities of Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar). New Delhi will host cycling competitions.

Over 7,000 athletes from 28 states and eight union territories will be seen in action, making this the biggest sporting extravaganza in the country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava