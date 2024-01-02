Ugandan long-distance runner Benjamin Kiplagat murdered in Kenya, three-time Olympian stabbed

Ugandan three-time Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat tragically lost his life after a fatal stabbing incident in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, as confirmed by the police on Monday, January 1. The police reported that Kiplagat's throat had been slit.

His body was discovered early Sunday in his brother's car on the outskirts of Eldoret, a high-altitude town in western Kenya known for being a training hub for top athletes. World Athletics, the international governing body for the sport, expressed sympathy and condolences:

“World Athletics is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Kiplagat. We send our deepest condolences to his friends, family, teammates and fellow athletes. Our thoughts are with them all at this difficult time.”

Expand Tweet

Benjamin Kiplagat, known for his expertise in the men’s steeplechase, had been a steady competitor since he started representing Uganda. He participated in the 2008, 2012, and 2016 Olympics, achieving his highest finish of 9th place in the Beijing Olympics. He also represented Uganda in six World Athletics Championships, with his best showing being a 10th-place finish in the 2011 Daegu edition.

Throughout his career, Kiplagat earned three medals for Uganda. His most recent accomplishment was a bronze in the 2012 African Championships in Porto Novo, where he recorded a time of 8:18.73. He earned a silver medal at the 2008 World Junior Championships with a time of 8:19.24 and helped his team win a bronze at the 2008 World Cross Country Championships.

Two Suspects arrested in connection with Benjamin Kiplagat's murder

Benjamin Kiplagat in action at the Rio Olympics 2016

Following the tragic death of athlete Benjamin Kiplagat, authorities have arrested two suspects. Moiben sub-county police commander Stephen Okal disclosed that one of the suspects was found with a knife, believed to have been used in Kiplagat's murder. The police suggest robbery as the likely motive, citing the robbery of money and a cell phone from Kiplagat.

The incident adds to a series of athlete killings, making it the fourth murder, in the region. In 2021, Agnes Tirop, the two-time World Championships bronze medalist and senior-level cross-country world champion, was fatally stabbed at her residence in Iten, not far from where Kiplagat was killed. Her husband is currently facing trial for her murder.

In 2022, the decomposed body of Damaris Muthee, a Kenyan-born Bahraini runner, was discovered at a male Ethiopian athlete's house who is the prime suspect in her death but has not been arrested.

Additionally, Rwandan runner Rubayita Siragi was murdered in August, with police suspecting a conflict with another athlete as the cause.