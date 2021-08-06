"Unbelievable!"- Twitter salutes Indian men's 4x400m relay team for breaking Asian record

The Indian men's team's brilliant effort in the 4X400 meter relay couldn't help them qualify for the next round. However, their split time of 3:00.25 seconds has helped the team break the Asian record in the event.

The Indian team comprising of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob recorded this stellar feat. However, their competitors proved too strong for them as they only finished 4th despite their efforts.

Heat 2 was won by the Polish team, who completed their race in a 2:58.55 secs split to make their way into the next round. They were followed by Jamaica and Belgium. The Indian team finished just 0.88 seconds off third place. The fastest runner in the Indian team was Amoj Jacob. The 22-year-old completed his 400-meter distance in 44.68 secs.

The Indian relay team finished 9th overall in their qualifications. This proves that Indian athletics has come a long way since the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the team got disqualified. If support and exposure continue, these youngsters are on course to doing something spectacular in the years to come.

Fans react to the Indian relay team's stunning effort

Indian fans were ecstatic about the magnificent feat achieved by the relay team. It was after a long time that an Indian relay team had such a brilliant performance at the Olympics. Fans poured in with their messages of appreciation for the fantastic performance and wished the relay team the best of wishes for future events.

