Updated calendar for 2023 Diamond League released: A look at changes made 

The 2023 Diamond League is fast approaching. The original calendar for this year's Diamond League was released in December 2022. As mentioned in the original calendar, the season begins in Doha in May 2023 and the finale will be held in Eugene, Oregon, on September 2023.

In an official statement released on the official website of World Athletics, it was announced that a new updated calendar has been released. The announcement was made on March 23, 2023. It was revealed that the first-ever Wanda Diamond League meeting in Shenzhen will be held on September 2, 2023.

It will also be the only Diamond League event that will be held in China in 2023. As per the calendar released in December 2022, the meeting was set to be held in Shenzhen on August 3, 2023. However, according to the newly updated schedule, it has been postponed to September 2, 2023.

Shenzhen will make its Wanda Diamond League debut this year. This will be the first time in four years that the world's premier one-day athletics series returns to China. The meeting will be held at the Bao'an Stadium, according to the official website of World Athletics. The stadium capacity is 40,000. This arena previously hosted football at the 2011 Summer Universiade.

This will also be the 11th Wanda Diamond League meet which will be held in China. Shanghai was a regular fixture in the series calendar from 2010 to 2019.

Another important update from the new schedule is that the Diamond League meet scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, on July 29, 2023, has been cancelled. According to the official website of World Athletics, the reason for the cancellation is the delay in modernisation of the city's two major stadiums due to COVID.

Shenzhen will be the 12th meeting of this year's Diamond League. The athletes will be competing for points at the 13 series meetings to earn a qualification for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final. The big finale will be held in Eugene from September 16 to 17.

The season opener will be held in Doha on May 5, 2023, followed by the next meeting at the International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco, on May 28, 2023. The next one will be held in Italy followed by the next meeting in Paris, France, on June 9, 2023.

After the competition in Paris, the athletes will compete in Oslo on June 15, 2023, before moving to Lausanne. The next stop after Lausanne will be Stockholm, Sweden. After the completion of the Sweden series, the league will move to Poland and then to Monaco on July 21, 2023.

Immediately after the conclusion of the events in Monaco, the next meeting will be conducted in London on July 23, 2023. After a whole month, the Diamond League series resumes on August 31, 2023, in Zurich. The rescheduled Shenzhen meeting will be held on September 2, 2023.

The final meeting of the series before the finals in Eugene will be held in Brussels on September 8, 2023. The finals will be held in Eugene, USA, from September 16 to 17.

The 2023 Diamond League - Updated Calendar

The newly updated calendar for the 2023 Diamond League, as posted on the official website of the Diamond League, is attached below:

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Doha QAT 5th May 2023 Rabat MAR 28th May 2023 Rome/Florence ITA 2nd June 2023 Paris FRA 9th June 2023 Oslo NOR 15th June 2023 Lausanne SUI 30th June 2023 Stockholm SWE 2nd July 2023 Silesia POL 16th July 2023 Monaco MON 21st July 2023 London GBR 23rd July 2023 Zurich SUI 31st August 2023 Shenzhen CHN 2nd September 2023 Brussels BEL 8th September 2023 Eugene USA 16th - 17th September 2023

