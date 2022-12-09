Wanda Diamond League 2023 calender is out: Here's all you need to know

The calendar for the 2023 Wanda Diamond League has been released. The season commences in Doha on May 2023 and the finale is scheduled to take place in Eugene, Oregon, on September 2023.

The provisional calendar comprises 15 host cities across 12 countries and four continents. This edition of the Wanda Diamond League will be the biggest ever, and for the first time in the history of the competition, the finale will be held in the USA.

As per the announcement on the Diamond League website, the athletes will compete in 14 series meetings next year from the month of May to September. The most successful athletes will qualify for the two-day Wanda Diamond League Final at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The Wanda Diamond League calendar

The Wanda Diamond League calendar is attached below. This schedule is according to the announcement made by the Wanda Diamond League website.

MEETING COUNTRY DATE Doha QAT 5th May 2023 Rabat MAR 28th May 2023 Rome ITA 2nd June 2023 Paris FRA 9th June 2023 Oslo NOR 15th June 2023 Lausanne SUI 30th June 2023 Stockholm SWE 2nd July 2023 Silesia POL 16th July 2023 Monaco MON 21st July 2023 London GBR 23rd July 2023 Shanghai CHN 29th July 2023 Shenzhen CHN 3rd August 2023 Zurich SUI 31st August 2023 Brussels BEL 8th September 2023 Eugene USA 16th - 17th September 2023

It was also announced that the full details of which disciplines will take place at each meeting will be released in due course.

Where and when the meetings will be held

It was announced that this year's path to the finale would once again feature Silesia's Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting. The Silesia Kamila Skolimowska Memorial Meet has been included in the series for the next five years. In 2022, the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial meeting was conducted on a provisional basis as compensation for the cancelation of the Chinese legs due to the pandemic.

Armand Duplantis celebrates winning the Men's Pole Vault final during the Weltklasse Zurich as part of the 2021 Diamond League

There is also a return for the London Diamond League. The series returns to London after a three-year hiatus. The London Diamond League is set to be held at the London Stadium for the first time since July 23, 2019.

Doha will be hosting the season opener for the 12th time in the history of the Diamond League. The only two times Doha didn't host the season opener were in 2020 and 2021. The 2023 season begins in Doha on May 5 followed by the next one on May 28 at the Meeting International Mohammed VI in Rabat, Morocco.

The athletes will move to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for the Golden Gala on June 2, followed by Meeting de Paris in Paris on June 9, Bislett Games in Oslo on June 15, and the Athletissima in Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne on June 30.

The next set of competitions, namely BAUHAUS-Galan, will be held in Olympiastadion, Stockholm on July 2, followed by the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Stadion Śląski in Poland on July 16.

The remaining meets are Herculis at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on July 21, Muller Anniversary Games in Olympic Stadium, London, on July 23, Shanghai Diamond League Meeting at the Shanghai stadium on July 29, and the Shenzhen Diamond League at the Bao'an Stadium, Shenzen, on August 3.

There will be a break in this schedule for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27. The season will resume on August 31 at the Weltklasse in Letzigrund, Zurich, followed by the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Meeting on September 8 in Brussels.

Quanera Hayes celebrates after her win in the Weltklasse Zurich - 2021 Diamond League

The finals will be held as a two-day event on September 16 and 17 at the Prefontaine Classic in Hayward Field, Eugene, where all the 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned in the finale.

There was also a statement at the end of the announcement on the Wanda Diamond League website. The statement was as follows:

"Further information on the allocation of disciplines will be released later in December, and the calendar remains subject to changes depending on the global health situation in 2023."

Poll : 0 votes