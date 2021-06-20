US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results: Sha’Carri Richardson dominates 100m, Valarie Allman rules the discus

At the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021, Sha’ Carri Richardson, 21, pulled off an impressive win at Hayward Field, Oregon to confirm her Tokyo Olympic ticket in women’s 100m. She clocked 10.86 seconds at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 to earn her spot on Team USA. Although it was slower than her semifinal timing of 10.64 seconds, it was enough for a victory.

It was also the eighth-fastest time in the world this year. Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is currently the fastest woman (10.63 seconds).

Javianne Oliver and Teahna Daniels finished second and third respectively at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 and will join Richardson on the Tokyo Olympic Team.

Sha’Carri Richardson is a serious Tokyo Olympics gold medal contender

Sha'Carri Richardson will be a serious title contender at the Tokyo Olympics. The US has not won an Olympic gold in the women’s 100m in 25 years. Gail Devers was the last to win it at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which was also her second in a row. Richardson will be the US’ best shot to end the drought.

The 5'1" Dallas sprinter burst onto the international stage in 2021 with a combination of jaw-dropping times. Sha’Carri Richardson has three of the six fastest timings in the world this year. Before the US Olympic trials, her best came in April when she clocked 10.72 seconds.

She will pose a big threat to two-time Olympic champion Fraser-Pryce.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results: Valarie Allman shines in discus

Valarie Allman dominated the discus proceedings at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 to earn a spot at the Tokyo Games. Her winning throw was 69.92 meters - third farthest in 2021. Interestingly, Allman also has the second best throw (70.01 meters) of the season behind Netherland’s Jorinde Van Kilinken (70.22 meters).

Micaela Hazlewood finished second while Rachel Dincoff grabbed third place at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. Allman and Dincoff currently have Olympic standards.

US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 results:

Women’s 100m

Sha’ Carri Richardson (10.86s)

Javianne Oliver (10.99s)

Teahna Daniels (11.03s)

Women’s Discus Throw

Valarie Allman (69.92m)

Micaela Hazlewood (62.5m)

Rachel Dincoff (60.2m)

