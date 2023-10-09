The 2024 Olympic track and field trials are scheduled to take place at Hayward Field in Eugene, at the University of Oregon. The 10-day event will be held from June 21 to 30, 2024.

The Olympic track and field trials will serve as the qualifying event for the American athletes in all the track and field events that will be held at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A total of 44 events will be held, including 22 for women and as many for men. The track and field events at the 2024 Olympics are scheduled from August 1-11, 2024.

While the track and field events will be held in Hayward Field, the athletes competing for a spot in the marathon squad will compete in Orlando, Florida on February 3, 2024.

The athletes will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they achieve the Olympic standard time or are in the World Athletics ranking quota, which is the top three athletes in each event.

All 10 days of the trials will feature both men's and women's events from the track as well as the field. The Olympic track and field trials also serve as the National Championships in the USA.

Michael Johnson questions as Hayward Field gets ready to host the eighth Olympic track and field trials

Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman in the Men's 100m Final during the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

As Hayward Field got ready to host its eighth Olympic track and field trials, former American sprinter Michael Johnson raised questions as to why only Eugene hosts the major athletics events.

The Hayward Field hosted the Olympic team trials for the first time in 1972 and went on to host the competition six more times, including 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Johnson presumed that perhaps the other cities were not financially capable enough to endure the hosting cost.

"Why Eugene again?" he questioned. "My guess is other cities won’t provide hosting costs and organization support Eugene does," Johnson continued.

In an interview before the 2023 Diamond League final on 'I AM ATHLETE', Noah Lyles expressed his views on the lack of marketing of the sport. He even opined that it could be because of the events being held in unpopular venues.

“We are running in these random places where people can’t understand,” Lyles said.

The statement came after Lyles informed he would be running the next race in Eugene and Marshall said:

“Where the hell is Eugene?"