USA beat Jamaica to women's 4x100m gold at World Athletics Championships 2023 as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce picked up injury mid-race: Reports

Unfortunately, the sports world had to witness legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running uncomfortably mid-way on the track at the women's 4x100m relay race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Moreover, it turned out to be a US women’s team win over Jamaica.

On August 26, the world enjoyed a neck-to-neck race between the US and Jamaica. While the US was star-studded with the new 100m world champion, Sha’Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas, the Jamaican team consisted of 10-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time 200m gold medallist Shericka Jackson.

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Amidst the clash among the best of the best, the world saw legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce struggling to keep up with her usual pace at the second leg of the four-lap race. The 36-year-old picked up an injury in her right leg when she was 15m away from passing the baton to teammate Shashalee Forbes. Moreover, while she struggled, her competitor, America’s Twanisha Terry raced hard, giving Fraser-Pryce tough competition.

By the race's last leg, it turned out to be another grand face-off between rivals Sha’Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson. However, the new 100m world champion anchored the win for her country, blazing on the track to reach the finish line. Ultimately, the US won gold, clocking a total time of 41.03s while Jamaica settled with a silver medal, clocking 41.21s.

Following the end of the race, it was reported that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was set to undergo an ultrasound on her knee. In fact, the athlete was not even spotted on the track after the relay race ended. Reportedly, the muscle strain in her leg resulted from the aggravating knee injury that delayed her 2023 season start.

2023 season performance of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Day 4 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In May, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce suffered a knee injury while training that forced her to withdraw from her season opener at the Kip Keino Classic. After two months of rest, Mommy Rocket began her season by competing at the Jamaican Track and Field Championships in the 200m heat.

Without disappointing her fans, she won the heat with an impressive qualifying time for the finals which was 22.39s. However, in the finals, she faced the 2022 200m world champion, Shericka Jackosn, who clinched the gold medal with 21.71s while Fraser-Pryce won the silver medal with 22.26s.

Later on, she competed in the 100m event at the 2023 Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern. The five-time 100m world champion won the event with a stunning speed of 10.82s. Fraser-Pryce also won the women’s 100 meters, clocking a meeting record of 10.83s at the 40th edition of the Meeting de Madrid 2023.