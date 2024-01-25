Usain Bolt congratulates Golden state Warriors on "good win" over Atlanta Hawks

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt recently congratulated the Golden State Warriors for their “good win” over Atlanta Hawks on January 24 in San Francisco. It was an emotional win for the Warriors as they returned after dealing with the loss of their assistant coach Dejan Milojevic last week.

On Wednesday (January 24), the Warriors celebrated a massive win over the Hawks concluding the game with 134-112 scores. Moreover, Forward Jonathan Kuminga tied a franchise record by making all 11 of his shots in a 25-point performance.

It was indeed commendable for the team to overcome the loss of their assistant coach and then return to the games. The Golden State Warrior’s win was celebrated by none other than eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt.

The legend shared an Instagram story of Warriors vs Hawks’s end results and captioned it:

"Good win tonight @warriors"

Usain Bolt's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/usainbolt)

The Golden State Warriors honored their late coach Dejan Milojevic with their game play.

On January 17, the 46-year-old Serbian lovingly known as "Deki," suffered a fatal heart attack during a team dinner in Utah. Despite several efforts, the assistant coach couldn't be saved. Deeply affected by the loss, the players of the Golden State Warriors postponed two games in the aftermath.

Milojevic joined the Warriors’ coaching staff in 2021 and also contributed to the team's run at the 2022 NBA championship.

The team's head coach Steve Kerr expressed his grief in a press conference with NBC Sports, saying:

"Heartbreaking, devastating. Just the saddest thing I’ve ever been a part of in the NBA. We lose someone who is so close to us & more importantly seeing his family suffer.”

Expand Tweet

Usain Bolt shares his opinion on which of his records will get broken first

Usain Bolt, 37, proudly holds two world records - in the 100m and 200m races. At the 2009 World Athletics Championships, he ran 100m in 9.58s. In the same championship, he clocked an impressive 19.19 seconds in the 200m.

Although Usian Bolt retired from athletics in 2017, his records stand unbeaten even today. Several new-age athletes like Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, and Christian Coleman have tried to break the legend's records but haven't succeeded.

Usain Bolt is not worried about his records getting broken. In an interview with World Athletics, he was asked about which of his records will get smashed earlier. He replied:

“Not worried about none of them. I really don’t know."

He further added:

“I think the 100m is going to be harder because it’s quicker and if you make a mistake during the race, you’re not going to get it. So.. it’s a lot more technical. So, I think the 100m is gonna go last.”