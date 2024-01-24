How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

Among the eight games slated to take place in today's NBA schedule is the Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks matchup. Both teams are currently on a two-game losing streak. While neither team is at the top of their respective conference, fans can still expect a heated battle as they both fight to prevent themselves from losing three straight games.

Both teams have 18 wins each. However, due to how their competitors are performing in their respective conferences, the Golden State Warriors are sitting in the 12th spot in the West, while the Atlanta Hawks are 10th in the East.

The two teams are also entering today's matchup riddled with injuries. The Warriors are still without the services of Gary Payton II (hamstring), Chris Paul (left hand), and Moses Moody (calf). Additionally, Brandin Podziemzki's status is questionable due to illness.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are without the services of star point guard Trae Young, who is out due to a concussion. De'Andre Hunter (knee), Wesley Matthews (calf), Vit Krejci (shoulder), and Mouhamed Gueye (back) all remain out as well. Bruno Fernando (back) is also questionable and will likely be a game-time decision.

Without Trae Young, Dejounte Murray will be the sole leader of the Hawks on the floor. He will get a chance to increase his draft stock exponentially while Young is unavailable. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors will no doubt expect Steph Curry to lead them, as everyone else on the team has proven to be inconsistent all season long.

When and where is the Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. PST or 10:00 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Chase Center

Location: San Francisco, California

Ticket Details: Seat Geek, Ticket Master, or vividseats

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks

Basketball fans who have an NBA League Pass subscription will be able to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks matchup live or at their convenience. Additionally, other subscription services will allow users to watch the game at tip-off.

On the other hand, fans who want to catch it live on television should be able to do so on some local channels.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks TV Channel List

The upcoming matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks will be televised on Bally Sports.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Radio Channels

Fans who might not be able to catch the game on TV but want to hear live commentary can go on 92.9 WGZC FM (for those in Atlanta) or 95.7 (for those in the San Francisco area).

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream details

Aside from NBA Game Pass, the Warriors vs Hawks matchup will also be available on FuboTV. However, this subscription service is only available in certain regions. Additionally, DirectTV subscribers will have access to NBA TV and should be able to watch the game there.

