How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA basketball game tonight? TV channel, streaming options and more explored

Many fans are eager to know how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns game during the NBA Rivals week. It's no secret that both teams are rivals, and their stars put on a show for fans every time they play each other.

Dallas has faced some early-season struggles. It's been difficult for them to pick up their momentum as their players have experienced setbacks. The Mavericks are currently 24-19, which puts them in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Suns have picked up their momentum this season. Like the Mavs, they struggled early on as the Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal had injury issues. Now, the stars have carried their team to relevance, giving them a 25-18 record in the West.

The Mavericks are coming off a 119-110 loss against the Boston Celtics. Luka Doncic's efforts weren't enough against the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Suns, on the other hand, have won six games in a row and are coming off a 115-113 win against the Chicago Bulls, where Durant led the team with 43 points.

Both teams are looking to get an upper hand against their opponent tonight, and fans are expecting an excellent game from them.

When and where is the Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns?

Game Day: Wednesday

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Vivid Seats for as low as $24

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns will be nationally televised. Fans can also watch it via the NBA League Pass. Additionally, other streaming sites like Fubo will broadcast the game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns TV Channel List

Fans staying home can watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns on their local channel, Bally Sports SW-Dal. The game will be available on national TV; just tune in to ABC to catch the action.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Radio Channels

For fans who can't catch the game via streaming or TV, SiriusXM97.1 FM will cover the action on the radio. S: 99.1 FM and KMVP 98.7 will also broadcast the game on their stations.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Live Stream Details

Fans can watch the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns on the NBA App and other streaming services. fuboTV will also allow fans to watch the game as long as they are subscribed to the app.

