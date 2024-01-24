Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on 4x All-Star's status (Jan. 24) 

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will look to put an end to the Phoenix Suns' six-game winning streak when the two powerhouses face each other at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday. But the NBA megastar and MVP candidate may be unavailable due to injury.

Doncic is part of the Mavs' injury report with a back injury (tightness) and is listed as questionable. Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain), Dante Exum (right plantar sprain) and Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) are also questionable for the Mavs, who are coming off a home loss to the Boston Celtics (119-110).

Luka Doncic posted another triple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists, but that was not enough for the Mavs to avoid their 19th defeat of the season and second in a row.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic has been dealing with various injuries since the start of the season. The back injury he sustained is the latest in his injury list, which also includes injuries to his quad, calf and ankle, respectively.

These injuries have cost him seven games, as the Slovenian megastar has appeared in 36 of the Mavs' first 43 games. Still, his numbers are quite impressive, with averages of 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists, with Doncic being a top-5 candidate in the MVP race.

Luka Doncic stats vs Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic has faced the Phoenix Suns 17 times, averaging 27.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

In his last matchup against the Suns on Christmas Day, Doncic posted 50 points, 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks on 15/25 shooting and 8/16 from beyond the arc, leading Dallas to a 128-114 road win.

Jason Kidd urges Mavs to focus on the game after Luka Doncic picks up 8th technical

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd doesn't like the fact that his players continue to argue with referees during games.

The frustration has cost the Mavs lately. So the NBA Hall of Famer wants to see his players focus on how to win the game and stop arguing with referees.

"We have been inconsistent in that department where we can get caught up with the officials instead of just staying focused on the game. Nobody is going to be perfect, from player to official to coach.

"We have got to continue to do our job. I thought we got frustrated, and they took advantage," Kidd said after Monday's loss to the Celtics, where Doncic picked up his eighth technical, via NBA.com.

Dallas is eighth in the West with 24 wins and 19 losses. Meanwhile, the Suns are sixth with a 25-18 record, winning 11 of their last 14 games, including the last six.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!