Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for January 22 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Dallas Mavericks for the first time this season on Monday. Boston went 2-0 against Dallas in their head-to-head meetings during the 2022-23 campaign. The Celtics will be hoping to sustain their dominance against the Mavericks despite going into the game with two key players ruled questionable.

The Mavericks are well-rested ahead of their matchup against the Celtics. They have not seen action since a 127-110 loss to the LA Lakers on Jan. 17. Dallas’ game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday was postponed due to the unfortunate death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Boston will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set. They are fresh off a 116-107 beating of the Houston Rockets on Sunday and will have less than 24 hours before facing the Mavericks. Despite the quick turnaround time, the Celtics will be no pushovers on the road against Luka Doncic and co.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks injury reports for January 22, 2024

Boston Celtics injury report for Jan. 22

The Boston Celtics rested Al Horford against the Houston Rockets so he will likely suit up versus the Dallas Mavericks. It could also mean that Kristaps Porzingis will get his rest, which has been the norm during the second night of a back-to-back set. The Latvian, who has been dealing with a right knee inflammation, might be asked to sit out.

Jrue Holiday has been dealing with a right elbow sprain since late December. He has been in and out of the injury report due to the same nagging issue. Holiday sat out against the Rockets will be questionable versus the Mavericks.

Player Status Injury Jrue Holiday Questionable Right elbow sprain Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Right knee inflammation

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Jan. 22

Seth Curry reportedly sprained his left ankle in practice leading into the game against the Celtics. He has been ruled questionable by the team.

Meanwhile, Dante Exum’s status remains doubtful. He hasn’t played since Jan. 1 due to a right plantar fascia pain. The Australian has been ramping up his conditioning but he’s unlikely to be available versus the Celtics.

Player Status Injury Seth Curry Questionable Left ankle sprain Dante Exum Doubtful Right plantar sprain

Boston Celtics Injury Report: When will Jrue Holiday return?

Jrue Holiday’s right elbow injury started in the Boston Celtics’ 120-118 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 29. The combo guard missed his team’s game against the San Antonio Spurs two nights later. He has often appeared on the Celtics’ injury report for the same reason.

The second time he was unavailable was on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. He will likely be a game-time decision for Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

If he is not cleared to play, his next opportunity to suit up for Boston will be on Thursday versus the Miami Heat.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report: When will Seth Curry and Dante Exum return?

Seth Curry suffered a left ankle sprain in the Dallas Mavericks’ practice leading into the game against the Boston Celtics and has been ruled questionable. When he will return will depend on the severity of the said injury. If it’s not significant, he could even be cleared a few hours before Dallas hosts Boston.

If he is unable to play, his next opportunity will come on Wednesday versus the Phoenix Suns.

Dante Exum, meanwhile, is reportedly expected to sit out at least two more games. If the projected return goes as planned, he could suit up for the Mavericks on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks game?

The Mavericks will host the Celtics on Monday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Although the game will not be nationally televised, it will still be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Local networks such as NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports SW-Dal will also air the game. Basketball fans can tune in to SiriusXM, 97.1 FM, S: 99.1 FM and ROCK 92.9 for radio coverage.

