Phoenix Suns NBA Trade Deadline: 5 glaring weaknesses Frank Vogel's team must address

The Phoenix Suns aren't immune to trade rumors as the NBA Trade Deadline gradually approaches. There are areas of improvement that the Suns arguably need to address by the upcoming deadline, which could increase their chances of contending for the title this season.

The Suns are in seventh place in the Western Conference standings with a 24-18 record. They've won their last five games and are looking to extend their win streak tonight against the Chicago Bulls. With a Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Phoenix could be a real threat in the postseason.

Should the Phoenix Suns make moves at the deadline?

Teams usually have a chance to make a difference at the deadline. The Phoenix Suns, a team that has struggled early on, can explore the market on which players they can add to the mix and possibly maximize their full potential.

Many believe that the Suns should make a move before the deadline. A name that has been thrown in trade talks is Grayson Allen, who's having a stellar season. Allen has performed incredibly well so far this season, becoming the only player to be in the 50-40-90 club this campaign.

Allen is on an expiring deal and could leave Phoenix in the summer. Due to his outstanding performances, the Suns should attempt to entertain trade proposals surrounding him to further improve their roster. With that said, here are areas that the Suns can potentially fix at the deadline if they make some roster changes:

5 areas the Phoenix Suns need to address ahead of Trade Deadline

#5. Improve their overall defense

The Suns don't have the worst defense in the league, but they can improve on it at the deadline. If they pursue better three-and-D players at the deadline, Phoenix's perimeter defense could improve as they are 16th in the league right now.

The team will perform even better if the players they get in return have the defensive tenacity of Josh Okogie.

#4. Have a reliable interior presence

The Suns aren't 100% terrible in defending the paint, but their lack of a solid rim protector has hurt them this season. Having Jusuf Nurkic as their starting center has its perks, but it also features a few flaws in their system. Nurkic isn't the best rim protector in the league, which has caused the Suns to remain in the middle of the pack in this category.

There's room for improvement that could help them in the postseason. Trading for someone like Andre Drummond or JaVale McGee could help improve their defensive identity.

#3. Flip a few players for a versatile wing

The Sun's season started with Frank Vogel opting to play Drew Eubanks more than Chimezie Metu. Although that worked out fine as he quickly became a fan favorite, Eubanks' minutes have diminished ever since Metu started having more minutes.

Eubanks may not be able to play heavy minutes and the Suns could do him a favor if he gets traded. The front office has been rumored to be in the market for a versatile wing and trading the big man away could be their chance.

#2. Take care of the ball better

The Suns have had Booker as their primary ball handler since the start of the season. He's been excelling as the team's point guard, but that has not worked out well for them, especially in the fourth period. One of the main reasons they're the worst fourth-quarter team is because of their lack of a true point guard.

Phoenix needs a real point guard and they have to look for him in the market. Adding a point guard will make Booker focus back on scoring the ball and creating his shots.

#1. Get someone to control the pace

There have been rumors that the Suns are interested in trading for T.J. McConnell this season. Many believe he's the missing piece to their campaign as they do not have a legitimate point guard on the roster. Although Devin Booker has done a great job, he can't facilitate in every game of the season by himself.

McConnell can also help the team's fourth-quarter woes. The Suns are the worst fourth-quarter team in the league and adding someone who can control the pace late in games could see them challenge in the postseason.

