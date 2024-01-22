Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, starting lineups, betting tips | Jan. 22, 2024

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Phoenix Suns in an NBA regular season game on Monday night. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season.

Both teams are entering the game with winning streaks. The Suns have won their last five games, with the most recent one coming against the Indiana Pacers (117-110). The Bulls, meanwhile, won their last two games, most recently against the Memphis Grizzlies (125-96).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The 21-23 Bulls and the 23-18 Suns face off on Monday at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will be aired locally on NBC Sports Chicago, Arizona's Family 3TV, and Arizona's Family Sports with a live stream on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (+180) vs Suns (-220)

Spread: Bulls +5.5 (-110) vs Suns -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 229.0

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Preview

Both teams first faced off this season on Nov. 9 with the Suns prevailing in overtime, 116-115, in Chicago. With both teams entering the game on winning streaks, a victory in Phoenix will mean a lot especially since they are now chasing playoff spots.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Starting lineups

With Zach LaVine likely out for up to two weeks, Coby White will get the start again for the Bulls. White will be joined by DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso.

On the other hand, the Suns' starting unit remains intact: Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen, Jusuf Nurkic, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Key players, betting tips

Kevin Durant exploded for 40 points in the Suns' win against the Pacers to the delight of those who bet on him to go over his points prop. MGM Bet projects for another explosion from Durant, that is, he will go above his 26.5 prop, but Points Bet believes he will go lower than his prop this time.

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan could be primed for a solid offensive night in Phoenix as Points Bet projects him to go over his prop of 22.5. Fan Duel, though, projects DeRozan to go under the prop.

Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Bulls as +180 underdogs over the Suns (-220 favorites). The Bulls are also +5.5 underdogs against the Suns. However, both teams are on winning streaks right now, so you cannot just count the Bulls out.

It is recommended to bet on the Suns to go against the spread and win by more than 5.5 especially since the Big 3 is complete again.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!