Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for January 22 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of eight games on the NBA schedule for Monday. It's a battle of two teams who are on a roll and have climbed their respective conference standings over the past month. It's also their second meeting of the season, with the Suns getting the 116-115 overtime win in Chicago on Nov. 8.

Kevin Durant had to carry the load for Phoenix in their first matchup with Devin Booker out with an injury. Bradley Beal was available, but he was struggling since he was coming from a long layoff. Grayson Allen came up huge for the Suns with 26 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Suns also own an eight-game winning streak against the Bulls dating back to Feb. 22, 2020. Monday's game is also the 148th regular-season meeting between the two teams, with Phoenix slightly ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 76-71.

Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for January 22, 2024

The Chicago Bulls are already dealing with Lonzo Ball's injury since last season, with Zach LaVine's foot problems popping up last month. Nikola Vucevic also missed some time earlier this month, with Coby White and Andre Drummond stepping up for the Bulls.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have been ravaged by injuries since the start of the season. Bradley Beal had his back and ankle issues, while Devin Booker's foot bothered him in the first month of the campaign. Kevin Durant also dealt with a sprained ankle, but has stayed relatively healthy compared to the past three years.

Chicago Bulls injury report for Jan. 22

The Chicago Bulls have five injured players for Monday's game in Phoenix. Lonzo Ball remains out for a second season in a row, while Torrey Craig continues to deal with a right plantar fascia sprain. Zach LaVine is out for at least a week after suffering a sprained right ankle.

Andre Drummond and Patrick Williams could play despite being on the injury report. Onuralp Bitim, Henri Drell and Adama Sanogo are all out since they are spending some time in the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Lonzo Ball Out Left Knee Surgery Onuralp Bitim Out G League Assignment Torrey Craig Out Right Plantar Fascia Sprain Henri Drell Out G League Assignment Andre Drummond Probable Low Back Spasm Zach LaVine Out Right Ankle Sprain Adama Sanogo Out G League Assignment Patrick Williams Out Right Anke Sprain

Phoenix Suns injury report for Jan. 22

The Phoenix Suns are starting to become fully healthy after a rough first two months of the season. Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have played enough games together already that the team has won seven of their last 10 games.

There are only two players for the Suns' injury report against the Chicago Bulls. Bol Bol and Damion Lee will remain out on Monday. Bol is nursing a sprained right foot, while Lee continues to recover from offseason surgery on his right knee.

Player Status Injury Bol Bol Out Right Foot Sprain Damion Lee Out Right Knee Surgery

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns?

The Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns game is planned to start at 9:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Chicago, Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports.

It's also available via radio stations such as SiriusXM NBA Radio across the United States, 670 The Score in Chicago, and KMVP 98.7 and KSUN 1400 AM in Phoenix. Live streaming choices include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

