3 reasons why Mavericks should trade for Kyle Kuzma amid reported interest in former champion

The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams interested in acquiring Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. Kuzma is in the first year of his four-year, $90 million that descends annually. But why should the Mavericks target another scorer when they already have Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein in his latest Substack report, the Mavericks have inquired about Kuzma, as well as other Wizards players such as Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija. The Wizards are reportedly looking for at least two first-round picks for the one-time NBA champion.

The Mavs have only one tradeable first-round pick remaining in 2027, so they might have to try their best to convince the Wizards to trade them Kuzma. He's averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

3 reasons why the Dallas Mavericks should trade for Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has been the Washington Wizards' best player this season, with Jordan Poole struggling in his first season at the Capitol. The Wizards are most likely looking to have a full rebuild and will make some of their players available for trade.

On that note, let's look at the three reasons why the Mavs should trade for Kuzma.

#1 - Kyle Kuzma fits what Mark Cuban is looking for

Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks

In an interview with "The Ben and Skin Show" over the weekend, Mark Cuban shared the player profile the Dallas Mavericks are trying to acquire before or at the trade deadline.

"If we can get a big who can also create off the dribble, that'd be a plus. Six-eight or bigger," Cuban said.

Kuzma stands at 6-foot-9 and can score in a variety of ways. He can also play both forward positions and can potentially be a small ball five if needed.

#2 - Kyle Kuzma compliments Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Kyle Kuzma thought earlier this year that the Dallas Mavericks are one piece away from competing for a championship. Kuzma could be that piece if the Mavericks convince the Washington Wizards to trade him without the required two first-round picks.

Kuzma fits perfectly with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving because of his remarkable spot-up game. He can also score if both stars are out or sitting, while also being a solid defender. He can even focus on other aspects of the game such as rebounding alongside Doncic and Irving.

#3 - Kyle Kuzma is a legit third-scoring option

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma has shown during his stint with the Washington Wizards that he's a capable scorer. Kuzma was the Wizards' second-best player last season behind Bradley Beal. He's now the team's top player with Jordan Poole's struggle as a "franchise player."

Kuzma will be a legitimate third-scoring option for the Dallas Mavericks behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He'll have fewer shots, but he will likely be more efficient due to Doncic and Irving's playmaking. He can have a bunch of open shots if he gets acquired by the Mavs.

