"Russ is intensity": Paul George credits Russell Westbrook's resiliency in Clippers' gritty comeback

Paul George credited Russell Westbrook's intensity as one of the key reasons why the LA Clippers came back to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. The Clippers were down big early in the game and were even down by 18 points in the fourth quarter.

However, Kawhi Leonard led the comeback to end the game on a 22-0 to get the 125-114 win. Leonard had 14 points in the final five minutes of the contest, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists.

George, who struggled with just 12 points, praised Westbrook for his intensity off the bench. The former MVP had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He was vital in the Clippers' gritty victory, playing the full final period over Terance Mann.

"Russ is intensity," George said. "He brings it every night, every possession. In a game like tonight where we were pretty flat, couldn't make shots, you needed someone to give you that extra kick. And Russ definitely brought that extra kick. He got that bounce and that step to him."

The LA Clippers started the game pretty badly on offense and defense. They were down 16-0 in the first quarter as the Brooklyn Nets look to sweep both LA teams after their win over the Lakers on Friday.

Brooklyn had the lead until the 2:50 mark of the fourth quarter when Kawhi Leonard hit a fadeaway jumper. Leonard also hit the dagger with 30 seconds left in the game, receiving a fantastic pass from Russell Westbrook.

Paul George struggled with his shot for the entire game, going 5-for-17 from the field. He did make a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter during his team's 22-0 run.

Russell Westbrook considers Paul George his brother

Russell Westbrook and Paul George consider each other brothers.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George are in their second stint as teammates. They first teamed up from 2017 to 2019 for the OKC Thunder until the franchise decided to blow things up. George was traded to the LA Clippers, while Westbrook was dealt to the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook and George became teammates again last season when the former MVP signed with the Clippers. The two became close in Oklahoma City and became closer in their hometown reunion. The NBA's triple-double king opened up about his friendship with PG in an interview with Bleacher Report last April.

"PG is not just a friend, he's a brother," Westbrook said. "Our kids go to the same school. We hang out. He understands my value and what I bring to the table. And not just as a basketball player, but what I bring as a person."

