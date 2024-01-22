"Wade and LeBron": NBA fans dream up the perfect Mahomes-Kelce equivalents after they head to AFC championship

Some NBA fans were watching the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. After Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce led the Chiefs to their sixth conference championship game, they were compared to LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

Mahomes and Kelce are one of the greatest duos the NFL has ever seen. They have won two Super Bowl championships together in three Super Bowl appearances. They will face the Baltimore Ravens next week to determine this year's AFC champions.

One NBA page asked their followers to think of a basketball duo comparison for Mahomes and Kelce.

"NBA equivalent of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce," the page wrote.

There have been so many successful duos in NBA history, so some fans have a lot of options. This fan went with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade during their time with the Miami Heat:

One fan went further and thought that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are better comparisons:

"MJ and Pip."

Another fan thought of LeBron and Wade because Mahomes-Kelce is just the second-greatest QB-TE combo in NFL history:

"I'd say 'Bron and Wade. 2nd best QB-TE duo in NFL history."

For those wondering, the fan might be considering Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as the greatest QB-TE duo in NFL history. Brady and Gronkowski won four Super Bowl championships as teammates – three in New England and one in Tampa Bay.

Nevertheless, here are other duos NBA fans thought were close in comparison to Mahomes and Kelce.

Why Chiefs duo's NBA comparison of LeBron James-Dwyane Wade is fair?

NBA fans had a bunch of great answers for who is the basketball comparison of the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are one of the greatest duos in basketball history. Even though they were together for just four seasons, they won two championships in four Finals appearances.

It's fair to compare James and Wade to Mahomes and Kelce because of the number of Super Bowl titles they have won. Both duos have two rings each, with the Chiefs combo looking to add a fourth Super Bowl berth.

Just like the former Heat duo, Mahomes and Kelce are not considered the greatest duo in their sport. The designation belongs to either Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski or Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison in football, while many consider Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen as the greatest partnership the NBA has ever seen.

Individually, there are parallels among all four players. Mahomes has a chance to chase the GOAT in his sport, Tom Brady, just like LeBron with MJ. Kelce might not be the greatest tight end of all time, but he's one of the best to ever do it. That same can be said for Dwyane Wade and the shooting guard position.

