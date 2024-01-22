"My dawg means business": Anthony Davis looking sharp in $950 Gucci jacket has Lakers fans buzzing

LA Lakers fans are buzzing after Anthony Davis arrived at Crypto.com Arena looking sharp with his $950 jacket. The Lakers are set to welcome the Portland Trail Blazers for their fourth consecutive home game since last Monday. They are coming off a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

The Lakers' official X account shared an image of Davis walking at the back of Crypto.com Arena going into the team's locker room. he was wearing a Gucci Bomber Jacket worth around $950. It was navy blue with a Gucci Worldwide wool logo patch.

Davis was also wearing black jeans and what appeared to be a pair of Nike Court Royale 2s. He's been fantastic for the Lakers this season, staying relatively healthy and playing through minor injuries to average 25.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

LA Lakers fans were excited to see Anthony Davis ready to go against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will need to continue playing like an MVP if the Lakers want to improve their current predicament as a fringe play-in tournament-level team.

One fan wrote:

"My dawg means business."

One fan was surprised to see AD because he was listed initially as questionable with an Achilles injury:

"I thought he got a little owwie on his Achilles."

Another fan predicted Davis' stats for tonight's game:

"40 points and 25 rebounds with 9 assists just because the Packers lost last night."

Here are other reactions to Anthony Davis' pregame drip:

Anthony Davis has only missed two games this season

As mentioned above, Anthony Davis was listed as questionable to play against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an Achilles tendon injury. Davis has been relatively healthy for the LA Lakers this season, playing 41 out of the 43 games heading into Sunday's contest.

Davis has played through several injuries this season and will play through an Achilles tendinopathy. He suffered minor injuries to his ankle, hip and adductor since December. It's a fresh sight for Lakers fans to see him play despite the injuries.

One of the criticisms AD has received since joining the Lakers was his inability to stay healthy. He has been prone to injuries throughout his career and has not played a full season since arriving in the NBA more than a decade ago. He even received nicknames like "Half-Man, Half-a-Season" and "Street Clothes" for his lack of durability.

