"Usain Bolt washed up, there comes a point in your life when you get older": When NFL star Tyreek Hill said he would beat the Jamaican in 40-yard dash

In 2022, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised eyebrows with his statement that he could beat legend Usain Bolt in a race. Moreover, Hill explained the reason behind his belief.

Tyreek Hill, nicknamed “Cheetah,” is supremely famous for his speed. The Dolphins player boasts the title of the NFL's fastest player after he raced at the 2016 NFL Combine. He clocked an impressed 4.29s in the 40-yard dash.

Boasting his speedy running skills, Hill challenged Bolt in 2022 to a 40-yard dash faceoff. Moreover, when asked about it in an interview with Club Shay Shay, the NFL player explained why he is so confident about beating Bolt.

At first, host Shannon Sharpe asked Hill about how he challenged Bolt. The NFL player said that he personally messaged the track and field legend. Hill told in the interview,

"Oh no I even DM I DM them too. I got the receipts in my phone."

Shocked by Hill’s response, the host asked him,

“Do you realize who that is?”

To this, Tyreek Hill explained why he thought he could beat Bolt,

“Yeah, he washed up, Usain Bolt washed up, like there comes a point in your life where you get older and the new generation come in, like washed up.”

Furthermore, he gave Hill a situation where he would train for six months to compete against Bolt. The NFL player was asked if he could beat Bolt. Hill replied,

“I'm definitely beating him if there's a 40-yard dash between me and Usain Bolt, I'm definitely beating him."

Usain Bolt’s reply to Tyreek Hill’s challenge

Seven-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill has remained consistent with his belief in beating Usain Bolt since 2017.

In 2021, Bolt discussed the possibility of Hill defeating him. In an interview with Pat McAfee, the athlete talked about his challenger,

"C'mon, Tyreek Hill; you got no chance," Bolt said. "None whatsoever."

He explained that he has a 40-yard dash time of 4.22 seconds, which he ran during a Super Bowl event in 2019. Evidently, Bolt was .07s faster than Hill's 4.29 that he clocked in 2016.