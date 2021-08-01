Usain Bolt vs Tyreek Hill: Who will win the 40-yard dash?

The internet has been abuzz after Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt poked the “Cheetah” Tyreek Hill during his appearance this week on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Bolt told a story about the time he challenged the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver to a race.

"Me and Tyreek Hill got into it, he was talking 'blah blah blah. But, then I went to the combine one year, and if you go on the net right now, I ran 4.22 in my sweats and some street shoes. I was like, 'Come on, Tyreek Hill. You got no chance!'"

"Me & Tyreek Hill got into it 1 time..



He was talking bla bla bla but then I went to the combine 1 year & if you go on the net right now.. I ran 4.22 in my sweats..



C'mon @cheetah you got no chance" ~ @usainbolt #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/e8j5hO5bcf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2021

Tyreek Hill wants to race Usian Bolt

Tyreek Hill reacted to Bolt’s story by immediately challenging the eight-time Olympic gold medal winner to a race via social media. Hill simply posted: "Line up then stop hiding."

Line up then stop hiding 🥴 https://t.co/0hxWiuZe6n — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2021

The 27-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler doubled down on his desire to race Bolt when talking to reporters at Chiefs training camp yesterday.

“Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason right?” Hill told reporters on Friday. “He’s old, he’s washed up, and he can’t see me in 40 yards. Hundred-yard dash, yes, that’s what he do. But 40-yard dash, according to this, Usain Bolts, you cannot see me.”

I said what I said 🥴 https://t.co/RtrU9rNwHB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 30, 2021

Who would win a 40-yard race between Bolt and Hill?

A few years ago a race between Usain Bolt and any non-professional sprinter would have been laughable. But today, well Bolt is now 35 and hasn’t race competively since 2017, he’s a father and has been enjoying his retirement.

Tyreek Hill, on the other hand is 27, in the prime of his athletic career and determined to prove everyone wrong. So there are reasons to give the Chiefs wideout a shot at shocking the world.

However, 11-time world sprinting champion Bolt did run the fastest 40-yard dash ever seen at the 2019 NFL combine at 4.22 secs. And he did it wearing sneakers and street clothes with no warmup.

Usain Bolt is 6-5, 207 pounds and 32-years old.



He just ran the fastest 40 time ever recorded with 4.22.pic.twitter.com/EzGcNFRp67 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2019

Tyreek Hill’s fastest recorded 40-yard time is 4.29 secs at the 2016 NFL combine. There is no doubting the man nicknamed “Cheetah” speed but beating a living sprinting legend is a big ask.

If Usain Bolt has not completely let himself go and spent a little too much time sampling Jamaica's finest product, he should still be able to beat Hill comfortably over 40 yards.

What many NFL fans would rather see is a 40-yard sprint between the NFL's fastest players. Let's line up Tyreek Hill, D.K. Metcalf, Raheem Moestert, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

The Super Bowl halftime show would be the perfect time and location for such an event.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar