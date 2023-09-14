USATF announces squad for World Athletics Road Running Championships 2023

The USA Track and Field announced the roster for the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships, which will be held in Riga, Latvia, from September 30 to October 1. The Championships will witness thousands of amateur runners from more than 100 countries competing alongside the elite athletes.

The events will comprise the Men's and Women's Half Marathon, 5 Km, and Mile. A total of 16 athletes will compete from the USA. 40-year-old Sara Hall will lead the squad in Latvia. Hall, an American record holder, will compete in the half-marathon. In 2022, Hall broke the American record by clocking a spectacular 1:07.15 at the Houston Half Marathon.

Alongside Hall, Sarah Buchanan will also compete in half-marathon. She marked her season best of 1:10.15 in Japan. Molly Grail and Amber Zimmerman will also compete in the half-marathon.

1500m NACAC bronze medalist Helen Schlachtenhaufen will compete in Mile along with the 19-year-old Addy Wiley. Wiley won the women's 1500m at the NACAC U23 Championships in July, clocking 4:05.84. She finished eighth at the Memorial Van Damme Diamond League meeting in Brussels, Belgium, with a time of 3:59.17.

Weini Kelati and Fiona O’Keeffe will compete in the 5 Km run. Earlier this year, Kelati clocked 14:53.41 to finish fourth at the fast 5000 in Montesson, France. O'Keeffe clocked 15:01.34 at the Boston University Valentine Invitational during the indoor season.

The USATF champion Jacob Thomson will compete in the half-marathon. Reed Fischer, who had a personal best of 1:01.37 in 2020, has his season best of 1:01.51 and will compete alongside Thomson.

USA Women's Roaster for the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships

Emma Bates, Keira D'Amato, and Sara Hall of the USA react after competing in the Women's Marathon at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon

The women athletes competing in the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships in respective events are given below:

Half Marathon

Sara Hall

Sarah Buchanan

Molly Grabill

Amber Zimmerman

Mile

Addy Wiley

Helen Schlachtenhaufen

5 KM

Weini Kelati

Fiona O’Keeffe

Men's Roaster for the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships

Reed Fischer at the finish line in the Men's 21.1 Km race at the 2023 Adizero: Road To Records in Herzogenaurach, Germany

The Men competing in the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships in respective events are given below:

Half Marathon

Abbabiya Simbassa

Futsum Zienasellassie

Reed Fischer

Jacob Thomson

Mile

Sam Prakel

Hobbs Kessler

5 Km

Olin Hacker

Ahmed Muhumed