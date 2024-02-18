USATF Indoor Championships 2024: Noah Lyles beats world record holder Christian Coleman securing national 60m title

Noah Lyles edged Christian Coleman for the first time in the 60m indoor sprint event at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024.

The 60m sprint finals was a very highly anticipated race with two of the best athletes on the circuit going head to head. Before this race, Coleman had defeated Lyles every time.

Coleman is known worldwide for his quick starts and highly competitive race tactics. Moreover, having a quick start gives Christian Coleman an edge in a race that is as short as the 60m sprint.

The 100m world champion, Noah Lyles clinched the gold medal clocking 6.43s beating Coleman by .01s, a minuscule difference that can be a life-changing margin in the racing world. Coleman won the silver medal, clocking 6.44s and Ronnie Baker followed him with a bronze medal, clocking 6.51s.

The last 10 meters turned out to be the defining moment of the race. Lyles, who was trailing behind in the initial moments of the race, managed to pull through an incredible finish which led him to the ultimate victory.

Flo Track tweeted about the highly anticipated race and how it lived up to the hype.

"NOAH. FREAKING. LYLES. Noah Lyles wins his first USA men’s indoor 60m title in a new world lead 6.43. The race certainly lived up to the hype as Christian Coleman took second in 6.44," Flo Track tweeted.

Noah Lyles took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his delight at winning the 60m after many years of perseverance and relentless hardwork.

"I have waited and worked for 8 years to see the numbers I have produced this year in the 60m. I’m so glad it’s finally here," he tweeted.

Noah Lyles' performances at the World Championships

Noah Lyles on Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah's performance has been improving with a steady rise ever since he was a college athlete. After being unable to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games, Lyles went on to win the World U20 Championships that same year in the 100m as well as the 4 x 100m relay.

He won his first World Championship gold medal in Doha at the 2019 World Athletic Championships. Taking home gold in the 200m as well as the 4 x 100m relay, Lyles became a promising contender for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

After the Tokyo Olympic Games, Lyles put forward a breathtaking performance at the 2022 World Athletic Championships held in Eugene. He clocked 19.31s in the 200m which was recorded as the third fastest time ever recorded in the event's history.

He asserted his omnipotent dominance at the 2023 World Athletic Championships held in Budapest, Hungary by winning three gold medals at the championships. Lyles won the gold medal in the 100m, 200m and the 4 x 100m relay.