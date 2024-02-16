USATF Indoor Championships 2024 prize money breakdown: What will the top-five finishers earn?

The USATF Indoor Championships 2024 will see the United States' best track and field athletes competing for a spot in the nation’s squad for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, set from March 1 to March 3, 2024, at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, UK.

The championships will act as the national championship and selection meeting for the upcoming World Indoor Championships.

Over 400 athletes will be participating at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, which is scheduled for February 16 and 17 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The male and female athletes will be vying for top positions in 13 events (each gender), which include 60m, 60m hurdles, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, and 3000m race walk track disciplines, and field events like high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and weight throw.

Earlier, the competitions in heptathlon and pentathlon were held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on January 27 and 28, 2024. The USATF Combined Events Indoor Championships 2024 witnessed Steve Bastien defend his indoor heptathlon title, while Jack Flood and Jakob Tordsen secured second and third places.

Meanwhile, in the pentathlon, Cheyenne Nesbitt clinched her first USATF indoor title, as she finished ahead of Annie Kunz, and Hope Bender, coming in second and third positions, respectively.

For every discipline, the USATF, the national governing body for the sport, will provide only the top five finishers with prize money. This purse (for the top 5) is the same as the cash prize of the 2022 edition of the USATF Indoor Championships.

The prize money to be given to the first five finishers is as follows:

First - $6,000

Second - $4,000

Third - $2,500

Fourth - $1,500

Fifth - $1,000

Prominent names competing at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Grant Holloway is one of the top athletes to watch out for at the USATF Indoors 2024 (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The USATF Indoor Championships 2024 will feature a star-studded field as the U.S. athletes will look to create an impression with their performance.

One of the battles to watch out for will be between the 2024 world leader Noah Lyles and two-time World Indoors medalist Christian Coleman as they go head-to-head in the 60m.

In the 60m Hurdles, Grant Holloway will enter the event as the favorite, being the reigning indoor world champion. However, the World Championships 2022 silver and bronze medalists Trey Cunningham and Daniel Roberts will aim to pull off an upset as they face Holloway at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024.

Another battle to look out for will be between Chase Jackson (previously Chase Ealey) and Maggie Ewen in the women’s shot put. Jackson is the 2023 outdoor gold medalist, while Ewen is the defending USATF indoor champion.