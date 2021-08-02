"Valiant effort" - Twitter commends Kamalpreet Kaur for historic Olympic women's discus debut

India's Kamalpreet Kaur put in her best efforts at the finals of the discus throw event at the 2021 Olympics. Her top throw of 63.70m helped her finish sixth in the finals.

The weather conditions were not as Kamalpreet Kaur would have liked it to be, with rain playing spoilsport in the final at the national stadium in Tokyo.

But with this being her first Olympic games, fans can be assured that the 25-year-old has a great career ahead.

Here's more on what happened during the discus throw final.

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th in the discus throw event at the Olympics

Kaur started off the competition with a modest 61.62m throw. She faulted in her second throw but came back strong with a 63.70m attempt in her third.

Her best throw helped her finish sixth in the rankings, which meant that she had qualified for the second round of the finals.

Kamalpreet Kaur faulted in her first attempt in the second round of the finals. Her second throw could only go 61.37m. For her penultimate attempt, Kaur needed a throw close to her personal best if she wanted to get into the medal positions.

But her throw went out of the sector, which meant she would not finish on the podium.

Kamalpreet finished in sixth position, with a best throw of 63.70m. However, there is no doubt that the Indian has top-class potential and could definitely compete against the best in the world.

Kamalpreet Kaur had breached the 64m mark at the Olympics to secure a berth in the finals. Field events have been a place where India has not had great success in the past, but this is a great start for the country.

Her performances this year have been terrific, and with more support from the Indian public and government, she could very well return home with a medal next time around.

Fans react to Kamalpreet Kaur's terrific effort in the finals

Indian fans showed their support for Kamalpreet after her brilliant Olympic campaign. They poured in with messages of love and appreciation and gave her the best of wishes for future events.

Kamalpreet Kaur misses medal in discus throw final at Tokyo Olympics. No matter what the results. We are proud of you #KamalpreetKaur 👏🇮🇳🎊💞 — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) August 2, 2021

Well done #KamalpreetKaur! You have made all Punjabis proud today. The fact that you competed in the discus throw finals in #Olympics is in itself a big achievement. You've set the bar high & have inspired many women to pursue their dreams.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/u4Swc3Of3H — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 2, 2021

Great effort Kamalpreet 👏👏 #KamalpreetKaur finishes 6th in discus throw final



Foul throw for India's Kamalpreet Kaur in her final attempt, finishes 6th with a best throw of 63.70m#discussthrow #Olympics #India pic.twitter.com/q52GTmEeBW — Rajinder S Nagarkoti (@nagarkoti) August 2, 2021

Forget watching live, I've never heard anyone talking about 'Discus throw game' before.



Thanks to #KamalpreetKaur crores of Indian started showing interested in this game, watched it live & it will surely motivate the next generation.



You're already a champion. Proud of you. — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 2, 2021

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th in the discus throw in the #Athletics in #Tokyo2020

Well played kamalpreet❤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/96DgqfWmue — Ravi mishra (@ravi07_mishra) August 2, 2021

First time lot of people watched discus throw.



And now your rank is 6th position in world and one day your rank will be 1st..



People are discussing about you.

You have done it..#KamalpreetKaur#IndiaAtOlympics — Shashi S Singh (@Morewithshashi) August 2, 2021

She lost 😔 but well played 👏 she gave us hopes.. forced us to watch discus throw game👍 #athletics #KamalpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/WNNZzCrP0f — Abhijeet (@King__Ro45) August 2, 2021

Hard Luck Champ 👏

Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th in the discus throw in the #Athletics in #Tokyo2020 #Olympics - well fought Kamalpreet. pic.twitter.com/vywWfCGnfB — Girijesh Naidu (@Girijesh_Naidu) August 2, 2021

Kaur chose discus throw to avoid marriage in early age , from there she made crore of Indians to watch discus throw for a hours and to cheer for her . .#KamalpreetKaur #ValimaiFirstSingle, #29YrsOfInvincibleTHALA #DiscusThrow pic.twitter.com/KpWkzPoQlj — Taseefa (@Taseefa3) August 2, 2021

Kamalpreet will finish on 6th in discus throw.



Not a medel , But it's a great experience to see her. And more importantly a great story. She didn't want an early marriage, so she choose sports and now she is performing in biggest stage.#KamalpreetKaur #DiscusThrow #Olympics2020 pic.twitter.com/rIy5H9minA — Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) August 2, 2021

Don't get disheartened #KamalpreetKaur. Whole country is do proud of you. Thank You for making is glued to the TV for the Discus Throw Final. Hopefully in #Paris2024 we will be in the medal podium. Well Performed. 🙏🙌#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #DiscusThrow #KamalpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/hGH4HbLanv — Yash 🏏🇮🇳 (Inactive) (@iCricYash) August 2, 2021

6th Position is Secondary, Most of India Watched Discus Throw for the First time because of You #KamalpreetKaur . #TokyoOlympics



Take a Bow 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TLbvBDDh00 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) August 2, 2021

