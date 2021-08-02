"Valiant effort" - Twitter commends Kamalpreet Kaur for historic Olympic women's discus debut

India's Kamalpreet Kaur put in her best efforts at the finals of the discus throw event at the 2021 Olympics. Her top throw of 63.70m helped her finish sixth in the finals.
The weather conditions were not as Kamalpreet Kaur would have liked it to be, with rain playing spoilsport in the final at the national stadium in Tokyo.
But with this being her first Olympic games, fans can be assured that the 25-year-old has a great career ahead.
Here's more on what happened during the discus throw final.
Kamalpreet Kaur finishes 6th in the discus throw event at the Olympics
Kaur started off the competition with a modest 61.62m throw. She faulted in her second throw but came back strong with a 63.70m attempt in her third.
Her best throw helped her finish sixth in the rankings, which meant that she had qualified for the second round of the finals.
Kamalpreet Kaur faulted in her first attempt in the second round of the finals. Her second throw could only go 61.37m. For her penultimate attempt, Kaur needed a throw close to her personal best if she wanted to get into the medal positions.
But her throw went out of the sector, which meant she would not finish on the podium.
Kamalpreet finished in sixth position, with a best throw of 63.70m. However, there is no doubt that the Indian has top-class potential and could definitely compete against the best in the world.
Kamalpreet Kaur had breached the 64m mark at the Olympics to secure a berth in the finals. Field events have been a place where India has not had great success in the past, but this is a great start for the country.
Her performances this year have been terrific, and with more support from the Indian public and government, she could very well return home with a medal next time around.
Fans react to Kamalpreet Kaur's terrific effort in the finals
Indian fans showed their support for Kamalpreet after her brilliant Olympic campaign. They poured in with messages of love and appreciation and gave her the best of wishes for future events.
