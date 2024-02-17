WATCH: Grant Holloway breaks into celebration, flexes arms in triumph after setting new world record at USATF Indoor Championships

Grant Holloway continued his 10-year winning streak by setting a new world record at the USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico.

Holloway is a three-time world champion and one of the fastest men in the history of the 110m hurdles. He has the second-fastest recorded time in an official event in the 110m hurdles, clocking 12.81 seconds, which is his personal best and was set at the US Olympic Trials for the Tokyo Olympics.

Holloway, the reigning world indoor champion was all set to defend his title once again at the USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico. He competed in the 60m hurdles prelims and broke the world record, clocking 7.27 seconds. The champion hurdler eclipsed his own record of 7.29 which he had set previously.

The Olympic gold medalist flexed his arms in triumph after confirming with the official time clock. Watch his record-breaking race right below.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of USATF tweeted about his achievement and went on to describe his prowess in the 60m hurdles. Referring to Holloway as "the king" of the 60m hurdles, USATF highlighted how he has asserted his dominance in the event for 10 years.

"WORLD RECORD FOR GRANT HOLLOWAY. The king of the 60mH continues his 10-year win streak with a 7.27 WORLD RECORD in the prelims at #USATFIndoors," tweeted USATF.

In the process of creating this world record, Grant Holloway became the only athlete to run the 60m hurdles in under 7.30, a feat which he achieved twice.

Grant Holloway's college career

Grant Holloway at the 2018 USATF Outdoor Championships

Holloway started track and field under the guidance of his father who coached him till he was in high school. He excelled in both track and field, as well as football. Upon receiving the opportunity to compete in both football and hurdles, he chose hurdles and became a part of the University of Florida's college athletics team.

By that time, he was a seasoned athlete and competed in various events ranging from long jump to the 4x400m relay. However, hurdles were always his specialty. He has been undefeated in indoor hurdles since 2014.

The 26-year-old breezed through the 2017 and 2018 indoor seasons, winning the 60m hurdles. By clocking 7.42 at the NCAA championships in 2018, he was the world leader at the time. He set the NCAA record in 2018 in the 60m hurdles and later that year, went on to clock the fastest 110m hurdles race in NCAA history.

He went on to better his own record in the 60m hurdles in 2019, making him one of the most versatile athletes in USA college athletics.