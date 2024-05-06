[Watch] India men's 4x400m relay team earns Paris Olympics quota in World Athletics Relay 2024

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team confirmed their Paris Olympic qualification late Sunday night (May 5) in Nassau, Bahamas, on the second day of the World Athletics Relay 2024.

Following a setback on Day 1, with Rajesh Ramesh forced to pull out owing to cramps, Indian quarter-milers comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Arokia Rajiv, and Amoj Jacob clocked 3:03.23s in the Olympic Qualifying round 2.

The Indian team finished second to confirm their Olympic qualification as the top two teams from the Repechage rounds were guaranteed quotas for the quadrennial event.

Here's the video of the race posted by the X handle of the video agency NNIS Sports.

India didn't see an ideal start with Anas finishing in fourth place, but a massive lap by Ajmal (32.24s) further put them in a competitive spot. Although Rajiv couldn't match the momentum, meaning India were again in fourth place at the end of the third leg, a brisk run from Amoj turned things around.

Amoj surpassed Kenya's Kennedy Kimeu Muthoki in the final minutes of the last lap to take India past the finishing line in the second spot.

The United States, represented by Jacory Patterson, Champion Allison, Christopher Bailey, and Bryce Deadmon, took the pole position with the timing of 2:59.95s.

Indian men's 4x400m relay chances deterred by Rajesh Ramesh's injury on Day 1

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team failed to finish its race on Day 1 (Saturday, May 4) after second-leg runner Rajesh Ramesh pulled out because of cramps in Heat 4.

Muhammad Anas started with a decent timing of 45.93s in the first leg to give India a certain advantage of a top-two finish, but Rajesh clutched his left leg midway through the race, leading him to leave the track in agony.

Tamil Nadu athlete Arokia Rajiv replaced his state teammate in the team for the second round, which was another shot for all teams to clinch an Olympic quota after they finished outside the top two places in their respective events.