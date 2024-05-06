[Watch] India women's 4x400m relay team confirms Paris Olympics quota in World Athletics Relay 2024

After a disappointing start on the first day of the World Athletics Relay 2024, the Indian women's 4x400m relay team booked their Paris Olympics quota late Sunday in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Indian team of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothika Sri Dandi, Poovamma Raju Machttira, and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:29.35s to finish second in Heat 1 of the Olympic Qualifying Round 2 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The women's team joined just before their men's 4x400m counterparts secured the Paris Olympics quota. Here's the race's video posted by the X handle of the video agency NNIS Sports:

Rupal, who replaced Vithya Ramraj in the second round, started the sprint with a stagnant moment. The under-20 world's bronze medallist was languishing at the last spot in the five-team race after the completion of the first leg.

A giant leap from Jyothika put the Indians into a commanding position. The Hyderabad quarter-miler changed the course of the race following a massive run, wherein she outdistanced Colombia's Karla Velez and Brazil's Leticia Lima.

While Jyothika passed the baton to M.R. Poovamma, the difference between Indians and Germans was marginal. However, a fumble in the baton exchange between Skadi Schier and Mona Mayer allowed Poovamma ample time to escalate India's lead in the second position.

For Subha Venkatesan, it was left to go with the flow and attempt to surpass Jamaica's Junelle Bromfield in the final lap for a first-place finish. That wasn't the case but India ensured to bag an Olympic quota in their final attempt.

Jamaica leads the charge in Heat 1 4x400m relay in repechage

Jamaica comprised of Roneisha McGregor, Charokee Young, Ashley Williams, and Junelle Bromfield secured first place with a timing of 3:28.54s in Heat 1 of the Repechage round, which offered six Olympic quotas. 4

Jamaica, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Spain grabbed the last lot of available quotas in the 4x400 women's relay on Day 2.