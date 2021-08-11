Who is Olympic medalist Roneisha McGregor and is she related to UFC star Conor McGregor?

Roneisha McGregor is a Jamaican track athlete who won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the women’s 4 x 400-meter relay. She is not related to former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Born on October 9, 1997, Roneisha McGregor has captured the biggest accolade of her career. She has previously won the silver medal in the mixed 4 × 400-meter relay event at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

McGregor teamed up with Janieve Russell, Shericka Jackson and Candice McLeod to land a podium finish for their country. The Jamaican quartet finished with a time of three minutes and 21.24 seconds.

Congratulations ladies on getting BRONZE for Jamaica 🇯🇲 in the Women's 4x400M Final:



🥉 Roneisha McGregor 50.67

🥉 Janieve Russell 50.04

🥉 Shericka Jackson 50.18

🥉 Candice McLeod 50.35#TeamJamaica #GuhHaadAndDone #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DaJeWE1cBY — Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) August 7, 2021

Sydney McLaughlin, Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu of the USA bagged the event's Olympic gold. The Americans dominated as they recorded a time of three minutes and 16.85 seconds.

Meanwhile, Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek, Iga Baumgart-Witan, Małgorzata Hołub-Kowalik and Justyna Święty-Ersetic, finished second as they achieved a national record of 3:20.53.

Jamaica finished the Tokyo Games with a total of nine medals (four gold, one silver and four bronze). Roneisha McGregor, who ran the leadoff leg for the northern Caribbean nation, said she was honored to bring home a medal for her country:

“My first Olympic medal, and we did it as a team so I’m really grateful to be a part of this moment.”

Conor McGregor recovers as Roneisha McGregor celebrates

Conor McGregor and Roneisha McGregor may share the same surname, but that's all they have in common. As the Jamaican track star is on the rise, the Irish MMA fighter has suffered the biggest setback of his career.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering after breaking his left tibia in a freak accident that took place in the main event of UFC 264. 'The Notorious' suffered a second consecutive loss to rival Dustin Poirier as he was disallowed to continue fighting due to the severity of his injury.

The fight was ultimately ruled a TKO due to a doctor's stoppage at the end of the first round. Poirier is now expected to challenge for the UFC lightweight title that McGregor once held.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh