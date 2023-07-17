[Watch] Jyothi Yarraji's season-best performance at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Jyothi Yarraji made the whole country proud once again on Sunday, as she clinched a silver medal in the 200m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. This silver comes just a few days after she clinched the gold medal in the 100m final.

The 23-year-old was the first Indian to clinch the gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships 2023 on Thursday in the 100m hurdles. Having reached her personal best of 23.29 seconds in the semifinals, Yarraji began the final in the evening on Day 5 of the Championships.

Initially, the start of the race was delayed due to technical issues. The 23-year-old was visibly nervous, waiting for the race to start. While Yarraji started well, Singapore's Shanti Pereira was on fire. Pereira finished with a time of 22.70, way ahead of the Indian star. The 23-year-old, however, recorded her personal best of 23.13 to clinch the silver medal.

Notably, in the 100m final, Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal despite the rain and a fumble. She also overcame a strong challenge from more experienced athlete Asuka Terada of Japan and seasoned athlete Masumi Aaki.

The Indian star is already the fastest woman in her field and is all set to lead the Indian contingent in the upcoming season.

What's next for Jyothi Yarraji

Jyothi Yarraji has already become a fan favorite after her performance at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. The 23-year-old, who finished the Championships with a gold and a silver, will be in action in the upcoming Asian Games.

She will lead the Indian contingent in the World Athletics Championship in Budapest. Her next confirmed event after the World Championships is the 2024 Paris Olympics. With several major tournaments ahead, all eyes will be on the Indian star, who has lived up to expectations at the recent Asian Athletic Championships.