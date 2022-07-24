WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's 88.13m silver medal winning throw at World Athletics Championship

Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday (July 24) when he became the second Indian to win a World Championship medal. The 2020 Olympic champion won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw event, finishing second behind rival Anderson Peters of Grenada. Peters won the gold medal with a best throw of 90.54m.

Neeraj started off with a foul and only managed 82.39m and 86.37m in his first three throws after Anderson Peters breached the 90m mark twice.

The Indian then pulled up his socks and sent the spear to a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt to jump to second place. He consolidated his second-place position after Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic could only manage a best throw of 88.09m in his six attempts.

Congratulations India!!!!!!! It's a historic World Championship Medal for India. Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.13m

India's Rohit Yadav finished 10th with a best throw of 78.72m.

This is India's second World Championship medal after Anju Bobby George's bronze medal in the 2003 Paris edition.

WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's fourth attempt

Neeraj Chopra and Anderson Peters started the javelin throw finals at both ends of the spectrum. While Neeraj started with a foul, Peters breached the 90m mark with ease in his opening throw.

Peters went from strength to strength, hitting the 90m mark again with his second throw, with Neeraj yet to cross the 83m mark. He was out of medal contention for the first half of the finals before coming up with a sizzling effort in his fourth attempt to move up to second place.

Neeraj attempts: X, 82.39, 86.37, 88.13, X, X.

Haryana-based Neeraj had to breach the 90.46m in his last two attempts to win the gold medal but fouled out.

Peters bettered his performance with his last throw, hitting 90.54m, to win the gold medal and sign off on a high.

