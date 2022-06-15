WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's new national record 89.30m throw at Paavo Nurmi Games

Ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra inched towards his goal of breaching the 90m mark barrier, throwing a distance of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland. The effort earned Neeraj a silver medal.

Finland's Oliver Helander threw just marginally more with 89.93m to win the gold medal.

After winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Chopra's target was to breach the 90m mark. His 87.58m throw at the quadrennial games won him the coveted gold medal.

Chopra's throw of 89.30m in Finland created a new Indian national record. The ace javelin thrower eclipsed his own record of 88.07m, which he set at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala, prior to the Tokyo Olympics.

Watch Neeraj Chopra's throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games

Neeraj Chopra started with a throw of 86.92m. It was his first competitive throw after the gold medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was with his second throw that the Indian javelin thrower threw a mammoth distance of 89.30m. After sending the spear into the air, Chopra exulted and put his arms in the air. He knew he had delivered another masterclass.

Athletics Federation of India @afiindia

@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra settles for a Silver Medal with a New National Record Throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.@afi We can see several performance hikes in various events this season. Hope for more further. @Adille1 @Media_SAI @SPORTINGINDIAtw https://t.co/cBLg4Ke8nh

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

The Indian athlete could not get going in the next three attempts, however, returning fouls. The sixth and last throw went just a tad over 85m (85.85m) to end his campaign.

Neeraj Chopra's throw of 89.30m has taken him to the fifth spot on the world season leaders’ list.

After the Paavo Nurmi Games, he will next compete at the Kuortane Games in Finland. The 24-year-old will also be in action at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden on June 30.

Chopra will also be eyeing a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, scheduled to be held in Oregon, USA, from July 15 to 24. He will participate in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as the defending champion as well.

Also read: "I am close to it and I hope I can hit the mark soon" - Neeraj on breaching the 90m barrier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far