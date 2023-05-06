Watch: Neeraj Chopra's winning 88.67m throw to win gold at Doha Diamond League 2023

Neeraj Chopra, India's shining javelin thrower, kicked off the year with a resounding victory at the Doha Diamond League.

Displaying his incredible talent, the Olympic champion launched an exceptional throw of 88.67 meters, setting both the highest mark of the year and securing the coveted title.

Remarkably, this extraordinary throw came as Neeraj's very first attempt of the evening, outshining a formidable field that included world champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Valdejch.

After Grenada's Peters set the initial mark with a throw of 85.88 meters, Neeraj Chopra seized the spotlight with his remarkable world-leading throw. The competition intensified as Czech athlete Valdejch took his second attempt, coming agonizingly close to Neeraj's distance, missing the mark by a mere 0.04 meters.

The elusive 90-meter mark slipped through Neeraj Chopra's grasp, leaving a tinge of dissatisfaction evident on the face of the Indian star after his first attempt. A glimpse of what lay ahead could be sensed at that moment.

Before the Doha meeting, Neeraj had openly expressed his determination to conquer the monumental feat of surpassing the 90-meter barrier, setting his sights on an extraordinary achievement.

During his interaction with the media after a sensational throw, Chopra urged:

"I am getting this question asked since 2018. I believe I can do this year because I was very close to the mark last season. I think the injury mid-season could be a reason why I did not cross the 90m mark. There is no overconfidence in me when I say that this season I have the belief that I will cross the 90m mark."

Claiming the second position, Valdejch secured his spot on the podium courtesy of his remarkable second attempt. Meanwhile, Anderson Peters settled for third place with his initial throw measuring 85.88 meters.

Neeraj Chopra's journey continues as he sets his sights on the upcoming meets. His next stop is Lausanne on June 30, where he will make his second appearance. Following that, he will embark on his quest to Monaco on July 21 and Zurich on August 31. The grand culmination of the season will take place at Hayward Field in Eugene on September 16.

