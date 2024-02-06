WATCH: Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, Tara Davis-Woodhall make glam entrances at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 2024

Athletes Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Tara Davis-Woodhall were seen glamming the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet with their looks on Sunday. Undoubtedly, these athletes were spot on in their respective events but their outfits also stole the limelight.

A video shared by NBC Olympics and Paralympics’s X (formerly known as Twitter) page showed a stylish Noah Lyles walking in at the track stadium. The reigning 100m and 200m world champion donned a white shirt with a green tie and a pair of pans. He accentuated his look by layering it with a dapper black Gucci hoodie and a green cap.

After Lyles, the video focused on 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Grant Holloway’s entry. The 110m hurdles athlete walked in wearing a stunning white shirt, black tie, and a pair of pants. He added a statement to his look by layering it with a black oversized coat and carrying his kit bag.

Nevertheless, athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall glammed the NBIGP entrance along with her husband Hunter Woodhall. The 24-year-old donned a classy white outfit - white joggers, crop tank top, and jacket. She also accessorized her look with white headlines, a shiny neckpiece, and a black bag.

Noah Lyles, Grant Holloway, and Tara Davis-Woodhall blazed to victory at the NBIGP 2024 meet

Lyles at Day 8 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

American Noah Lyles cruised to a stunning 2024 season-opener after winning the 60m race at the championship. He improved his personal best timing in the 60m by just 0.07s. Lyles clocked an impressive 6.44s this year, whereas, his 2023 timing was 6.51s.

On the other hand, Grant Holloway won the gold medal in the 60m hurdles. He clocked a world-leading timing of 7.35s.

Nevertheless, 2023 World Athletics Championships long jump silver medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall delivered an impressive performance as well. The athlete touched a spectacular 6.86m mark.