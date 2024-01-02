"We give thanks we still here" - Usain Bolt on his 2023

Usain Bolt claimed that even though 2023 was a tough year for him, he was glad to still be around.

The Jamaican sprinter, who is best known for holding world records in the men's 100m, 200m, and 4 X 100m relay, shared an image of himself on a speedboat, with his caption reading:

“It’s been a tough year, but we give thanks we still here."

At the beginning of 2023, legendary sprinter Bolt experienced a major financial blow when over $12.7 million disappeared from his account at a Jamaican private investment firm. The incident led to Bolt ending his relationship with his business manager, a reportedly not mutually agreed upon split.

Despite the challenging situation, Bolt clarified that while he didn't face any financial collapse, the loss impacted him in a significant manner.

“I’m not broke, but it’s definitely put a damper on me,” he said.

The Jamaican further added the funds were intended for his future security. Additionally, Bolt's attorneys claimed he was the target of a fraudulent scheme.

Later in 2023, during an interview with Reuters, Usain Bolt expressed a keen desire to contribute to the revival of the sport that gave him international fame. He also mentioned that he had contacted World Athletics and was anticipating a response regarding a potential role.

“We’ve been in talks, but we’ll have to wait and see what comes around," Bolt said.

Usain Bolt’s records remain unbroken

Usain Bolt continues to dominate the record books in track events. He holds the world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay with times of 9.58 seconds, 19.19 seconds, and 36.84 seconds, respectively.

The Jamaican set the 100m world record at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, the very same tournament where he also clocked his 200m record.

Usain Bolt accomplished his relay world record with the help of teammates Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, and Yohan Blake at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist was recently asked which of his records he thought could be broken. The Jamaican said that his 100m timing of 9.58 seconds would last a while because of its pace and technicality.

"Not worried about none of them. I really don't know, I think the 100m's going to be harder (to break) because it's quicker, and if you make a mistake during the race you're not going to get it. It's a lot more technical so I think maybe the 100m's going to go last," Bolt said.