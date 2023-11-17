What is Florence Griffith-Joyner's daughter doing now? Everything to know about Mary Ruth Joyner

Track and Field legend Florence Griffith-Joyner’s daughter Mary Ruth Joyner is a songwriter, gymnast, dancer, performer, and producer. The 32-year-old is also the founder of Flo-Jo Forever, a charitable organization created in memory of her late mother and current 100m and 200m world record holder.

Florence Griffith-Joyner and her husband AI Joyner gave birth to their daughter Mary Ruth on November 15, 1990. Mary was seven years old when her mother passed away on September 21, 1988. She died in her sleep after experiencing an epileptic seizure.

Being the daughter of an athletic couple, people expected Mary Ruth Joyner to also follow in the footsteps of her parents. However, she developed an interest in music at a young age. In fact, her mother took her to music classes before her demise. Eventually, Mary Ruth Joyner began to participate in talent shows and choirs.

In 2010, she enrolled in Santa Monica College in 2010, taking a musical and vocals course. In 2012, she enrolled at the University of California (UCLA) to get her major degree in Statistics and Mathematics.

Mary Ruth Joyner at America's Got Talent

By the age of 21, she auditioned at auditioned for American Got Talent. Mary sang Gravity by Sara Bareilles and Footprints in the Sand by Leona Lewis in different episodes. However, she could not make it further on the show.

Later on, she released a number of songs like Surely, Hold, and An Angel’s Wings. In February 2023, she released her latest song, Tides and Waves.

Her LinkedIn profile also states that she has been working as a gymnastics instructor at Brown’s Gymnastics since 2015. According to the profile, Mary Ruth also worked as lead receptionist at Gwendolyn's Untouchable Hair from 2014 to 2019.

A careful look at Florence Griffith-Joyner’s death

Florence Griffith-Joyner at a championship

Florence Griffith-Joyner, famously known as Flo-Jo, announced her retirement from sports in February 1988. The three-time Olympic gold medalist was at the peak of her career when she said goodbye to the sport.

On September 21, Flo-Jo breathed her last while she was sleeping at her home in the Canyon Crest neighborhood of Mission Viejo, California.

Later, investigators revealed that Florence Griffith-Joyner suffered cavernous angioma. It is a congenital vascular brain abnormality that made her experience seizures.

Previously, she also had a history of epilepsy as revealed by a family-attorny. The late athlete suffered a tonic-clonic seizure in 1990 and later got treated for it in 1993 and 1994.