What is the starting block rule? Everything on the criteria that prevented Christopher Morales Williams from setting 400m indoor world record

Christopher Morales Williams stunned the world last week after running an impressive 400m indoor race clocking 44.49s in Fayetteville, Arkansas at the SEC Indoor Championships.

It was the fastest time ever recorded in the history of the indoor 400m race. Fans were considering it to be a world record, as it bettered the 44.57s set by Kerron Clement in 2005. However, the race was yet to be ratified so as to have its place in the record books.

Track and field fans were largely disappointed when they got to know that the record was not ratified, which meant Williams' run would not be recognized as a world record. The race was supposedly not in compliance with the starting block rule for world record ratification.

The blocks used in the race did not have a 'World Athletics certified Start Information System' which would capture the reaction time of athletes during their start as soon as the gun goes off.

The starting block rule has been stated in the official competition rules as framed by World Athletics.

The rule states that: "For performances up to and including 400m (including 4 × 200m and 4 × 400m) under Rules 32 and 34 of the Competition Rules, starting blocks linked to a World Athletics certified Start Information System under Rule 15.2 of the Technical Rules must have been used and have functioned correctly so that reaction times were obtained and are shown on the results of the event."

According to the above rule, the starting blocks used in the race must have a device which would capture the reaction time of the athlete during the start. The initial reaction time is a very important part of the ratification process, as prescribed by World Athletics.

A brief look at Christopher Morales Williams' career so far

Christopher Morales Williams (@morales_765 on Instagram)

Christopher Morales Williams made his debut at the World U20 Championships in 2022, held in Cali. Being a part of the 4x400m relay team, he won the bronze medal with the team, clocking 3:06.50 in the finals.

In 2023, Williams made an appearance on the big stage, competing at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships held in Puerto Rico. He clinched the silver medal in the 400m race by clocking 46.34s. This was just the beginning of his rise to the upper echelons of the track and field circuit.

The 19-year-old won the national outdoor crown in the 400m at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships. He won the national outdoor gold medal after clocking 45.48 in July 2023.

Christopher Morales Williams kicked off the Olympic season by putting forward an impressive performance at the Clemson Invitational in the 300m. His performance of 32.47 in the 300m will be the Canadian national record if it is ratified.