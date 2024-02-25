Who is Christopher Morales Williams? Everything you need to know about 19-year-old Georgia sophomore who set the 400m Indoor World record in Arkansas

Christopher Morales Williams recently rose to prominence after a spectacular performance that saw him break the world indoor record in the men’s 400m. He did so by clocking a blistering time of 44.49s at the SEC Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to bag his first conference title.

It is worth noting that his record-breaking performance will go through the usual ratification process.

The 19-year-old from Canada broke the world record (44.57s) previously established by the United States’ Kerron Clement in Fayetteville in 2005. The 2022 world outdoor champion Michael Norman had also run a 44.52s in 2018, although it wasn’t ratified as a world record.

Williams had earlier clocked a 45.58 during the heat to qualify for the finals of the event. He opened his indoor season in the 400m in Boston, clocking a personal best (PB) of 46.05s. The Canadian sprinter later went on to improve his record by setting a national record at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational with a time of 45.39s.

Let’s explore more about Christopher Morales Williams, who has everything it takes to reach the top of the sport.

Christopher Morales Williams’ family and hometown

Hailing from Vaughan, Ontario, Williams was born on August 5, 2004, to parents Raul Morales and Tania Morales Williams. He has a brother Nicolas, who went to the Academy of Arts University in San Francisco, Cali, and a sister, who attended the Nipissing University in Ontario.

Christopher Morales Williams’ education

Williams is currently pursuing a major in Ecology and is a sophomore at the University of Georgia. He pursued his high schooling at the St. Elizabeth Catholic High School from where he graduated in 2022. Additionally, he was a recipient of the William Jay MacKenna Athletic Scholarship.

Other achievements of Morales Williams

he Canadian men’s 4x400m relay team

Morales Williams was a member of the Canadian men’s 4x400m relay team that won the bronze medal, clocking a national U20 record of 3:06.50, at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali 2022.

A year later, he clinched the silver medal in the 400m at the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, held in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, with a time of 46.34.

In addition, he became the national outdoor champion in the 400m at the Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships, with an impressive performance of 45.48 on July 29, 2023. He also ran a Canadian record in the 300m of 32.47 (to be ratified) at the Clemson Invitational in January.