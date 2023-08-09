Team USA makes history at Pan American U20 Athletics Championships with a record tally of medals

Team USATF dominated the medal table at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, held at the Mayaguez Athletics Stadium in Puerto Rico.
Team USA won a total of 62 medals at the event, including 30 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze medals, leaving Canada behind. In the process, they also broke their own record of 61 medals dated back in 1999.
The American Relay women's team broke the 17-year-old record in the 4x100m category. The team included Kaila Jackson, Camryn Dickson, Avery Lewis, and Shawnti Jackson. They completed the race in 42.88 seconds to break the record of 43.38.
Apart from being a part of the winning relay team, Shawnti Jackson won gold in the 200m race with a time of 22.35s. Ellie Shea won her first two international titles in 1500 and 3k. She ran 1500m in 4:16.61 and 3k in 9:05.78. Shea still has a year left in high school.
Tyler Azcano completed his 100m race in 10.26 seconds, claiming a gold. Mensi Stiff toppled the shot put table with a throw of 16.70m.
Gold medals for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships
Women's Shot Put: Mensi Stiff
Women's Hammer Throw: Giovanna Meeks
Men's Shot Put: Gary Moore
Women's Long Jump: Avery Lewis
Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Caleb Jarema
Men's Pole Vault: Jack Mann
Women's 1500m: Ellie Shea
Women's 400M Hurdles: Sanaa Hebron
Men's 400m Hurdles: Bryce Tucker
Men's 5000m: Ethan Coleman
Men's 100m: Tyler Azcano
Mixed 4x400: George Garcia, Madison Whyte, Max DeAngelo, Ja'Meesia Ford
Men's Discuss Throw: Seth Allen
Men's 110 Hurdles: Blaise Atkinson
Women's 100m Hurdles: Myla Greene
Men's Long Jump: Juriad Hughes
Women's 400m: Christine Mallard
Women's 4x100: Kaila Jackson, Camryn Dickson, Avery Lewis, Shawnti Jackson
Women's 3000m: Ellie Shea
Men's High Jump: Grant Campbell
Women's Pole Vault: Kenna Stimmel
Men's Javelin Throw: Mike Stein
Men's Triple Jump: Sterling Scott
Women's 200m: Sophia Gorriaran
Men's 800m: Daniel Watcke
Men's Decathlon: Aiden Carter
Women's Heptathlon: JaiCieonna Gero-Holt
Women's 4x400: Lauren Lewis, Madison Whyte, Sydney Segalla, Christine Mallard
Men's 4x400: George Garcia, Jacob Andrews, Jace McGavock, Grant Buckmiller
Silver medals for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships
Women's 10K race walk: Heather Durrant
Women's Shot Put: Wisdom Williams
women's Hammer Throw: Skylar Soli
Men's Shot Put: Michael Pinckney
Women's 100m: Kaila Jackson
Men's Discuss Throw: Brendon See
Women's High Jump: Kya Crooke
Women's 5000m: Nimrit Ahuja
Women's 400m: Lauren Lewis
Women's Javelin Throw: Evelyn Bliss
Men's High Jump: Brion Stephens
Women's Pole Vault: Ella McRitchie
Women's 200m: Elise Cooper
Men's 200m: Garrett Kaalund
Men's 800m: Simeon Birnbaum
Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Catherine Garrison
Men's Decathlon: Koby Kessler
Women's Heptathlon: Abby Elmore
Bronze medals for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships
Women's Long Jump: Morgan Davis
Women's 400Hurdles: Allyria McBride
Men's 400Hurdles: Damon Frabotta
Men's 5000m: William Ryan
Women's 100m: Camryn Dickson
Women's Discuss Throw: Maddie Fey
Women's High Jump: Lauren Barnes
Men's Long Jump: Ashton Torns
Men's 400m: Grant Buckmiller
Women's 3000m: Zariel Macchia
Women's Javelin Throw: Shea Greene
Women's Triple Jump: Agur Dwol
Men's Javelin Throw: Blake Orr
Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Sydney Collier