Team USA makes history at Pan American U20 Athletics Championships with a record tally of medals

Team USATF dominated the medal table at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships, held at the Mayaguez Athletics Stadium in Puerto Rico.

Team USA won a total of 62 medals at the event, including 30 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze medals, leaving Canada behind. In the process, they also broke their own record of 61 medals dated back in 1999.

The American Relay women's team broke the 17-year-old record in the 4x100m category. The team included Kaila Jackson, Camryn Dickson, Avery Lewis, and Shawnti Jackson. They completed the race in 42.88 seconds to break the record of 43.38.

Apart from being a part of the winning relay team, Shawnti Jackson won gold in the 200m race with a time of 22.35s. Ellie Shea won her first two international titles in 1500 and 3k. She ran 1500m in 4:16.61 and 3k in 9:05.78. Shea still has a year left in high school.

Tyler Azcano completed his 100m race in 10.26 seconds, claiming a gold. Mensi Stiff toppled the shot put table with a throw of 16.70m.

Gold medals for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships

Women's Shot Put: Mensi Stiff

Women's Hammer Throw: Giovanna Meeks

Men's Shot Put: Gary Moore

Women's Long Jump: Avery Lewis

Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Caleb Jarema

Men's Pole Vault: Jack Mann

Women's 1500m: Ellie Shea

Women's 400M Hurdles: Sanaa Hebron

Men's 400m Hurdles: Bryce Tucker

Men's 5000m: Ethan Coleman

Men's 100m: Tyler Azcano

Mixed 4x400: George Garcia, Madison Whyte, Max DeAngelo, Ja'Meesia Ford

Men's Discuss Throw: Seth Allen

Men's 110 Hurdles: Blaise Atkinson

Women's 100m Hurdles: Myla Greene

Men's Long Jump: Juriad Hughes

Women's 400m: Christine Mallard

Women's 4x100: Kaila Jackson, Camryn Dickson, Avery Lewis, Shawnti Jackson

Women's 3000m: Ellie Shea

Men's High Jump: Grant Campbell

Women's Pole Vault: Kenna Stimmel

Men's Javelin Throw: Mike Stein

Men's Triple Jump: Sterling Scott

Women's 200m: Sophia Gorriaran

Men's 800m: Daniel Watcke

Men's Decathlon: Aiden Carter

Women's Heptathlon: JaiCieonna Gero-Holt

Women's 4x400: Lauren Lewis, Madison Whyte, Sydney Segalla, Christine Mallard

Men's 4x400: George Garcia, Jacob Andrews, Jace McGavock, Grant Buckmiller

Silver medals for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships

Women's 10K race walk: Heather Durrant

Women's Shot Put: Wisdom Williams

women's Hammer Throw: Skylar Soli

Men's Shot Put: Michael Pinckney

Women's 100m: Kaila Jackson

Men's Discuss Throw: Brendon See

Women's High Jump: Kya Crooke

Women's 5000m: Nimrit Ahuja

Women's 400m: Lauren Lewis

Women's Javelin Throw: Evelyn Bliss

Men's High Jump: Brion Stephens

Women's Pole Vault: Ella McRitchie

Women's 200m: Elise Cooper

Men's 200m: Garrett Kaalund

Men's 800m: Simeon Birnbaum

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Catherine Garrison

Men's Decathlon: Koby Kessler

Women's Heptathlon: Abby Elmore

Bronze medals for Team USA at the 2023 Pan American U20 Athletics Championships

Women's Long Jump: Morgan Davis

Women's 400Hurdles: Allyria McBride

Men's 400Hurdles: Damon Frabotta

Men's 5000m: William Ryan

Women's 100m: Camryn Dickson

Women's Discuss Throw: Maddie Fey

Women's High Jump: Lauren Barnes

Men's Long Jump: Ashton Torns

Men's 400m: Grant Buckmiller

Women's 3000m: Zariel Macchia

Women's Javelin Throw: Shea Greene

Women's Triple Jump: Agur Dwol

Men's Javelin Throw: Blake Orr

Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Sydney Collier