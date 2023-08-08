Team USA starting lineup against Puerto Rico revealed including Mikal Bridges, Anthony Edwards and other stars

Team USA was finally back in action on Monday in the first of their five-game tune-up schedule in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Americans faced off against Puerto Rico at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks leads the way for head coach Steve Kerr's starting five. Brunson is joined by Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico's starting five was composed of George Conditt, John Holland, Christopher Ortiz, Isaiah Pineiro and Tremont Waters. The two nations last clashed on September 9, 2022, in the AmeriCup quarterfinal.

Steve Kerr went with a small lineup against Puerto Rico, with Brandon Ingram as the power forward. Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is expected to wreak havoc on defense because there is no defensive three-second rule under FIBA guidelines.

Speaking of Jackson, he was named Team USA's best player heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup by his teammates.

"Jaren, particularly his energy and the way he went to the glass and went to the foul line every other possession," Jalen Brunson told The Athletic. "He was just really a force."

Team USA's schedule before 2023 FIBA World Cup

In addition to their first tune-up game against Puerto Rico on Monday, Team USA will have four more games before heading to the Philippines for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Monday's game is the only game to be played on American soil as the next four games will be in Spain and United Arab Emirates.

They are set to fly to Malaga for a couple of tune-up games against Slovenia and Spain on Aug. 12 and 13, respectively. Abu Dhabi will then host USA vs. Greece on Aug. 18 and USA vs. Germany on Aug. 20.

The Americans' first game of the World Cup is on Aug. 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines against New Zealand. They are in Group C along with Greece and Jordan. They are the favorites to progress to the second round wherein they could face teams such as Egypt, Mexico, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Despite fielding a young 12-man roster, the latest betting odds are favoring Team USA to win it all. They are followed by Australia, Serbia, France and dark horse Canada.

