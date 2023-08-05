"Who the hell is FICA and Jock?" - Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet on Anthony Davis' $62 million salary is sending NBA Twitter into raptures

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks had a hilarious reaction to the breakdown of Anthony Davis' contract extension with the LA Lakers. Fans followed suit and took shots at both NBA superstars on Twitter.

Davis agreed to a three-year, $186 million extension with the Lakers on Friday, giving him an annual average salary of $62 million. That will be the highest average salary in NBA history but Andrew Petcash broke down his contract and how much AD would really take home.

Andrew Petcash @AndrewPetcash



And the 𝘵𝘢𝘹𝘦𝘴 will be steep playing in LA: 🥴



$62M: Salary

-

$22.9M: Federal Tax

$6M: NBA Escrow

$4.1M: Cali Tax

$1.8M: Agent Fee

$1.8M: Jock Tax

$1.4M: FICA/Medicare

=

$24M: Net Income Anthony Davis just signed the NBA's richest annual extension (3 years $186 million).And the 𝘵𝘢𝘹𝘦𝘴 will be steep playing in LA: 🥴$62M: Salary$22.9M: Federal Tax$6M: NBA Escrow$4.1M: Cali Tax$1.8M: Agent Fee$1.8M: Jock Tax$1.4M: FICA/Medicare$24M: Net Income pic.twitter.com/JhjrGjNWhC

That's a lot of taxes but that's the downside for athletes playing in California. Giannis Antetokounmpo reacted to the breakdown by jokingly asking fans who FICA and Jock are and if they can play basketball.

"Who the hell is FICA and Jock can they hoop?" Antetokounmpo tweeted.

Fans also reacted to Giannis' tweet about AD's contract breakdown and how the taxes will be taking more than half of it. This Giannis fan account simply wrote:

"Lmao"

One fan joked that Jock or Joc is actually Nikola Jokic:

"Joc can hoop. Anthony Davis is paying tax to Jokic for teaching him how to hoop in the Western Conference Finals."

Νεωτερισμοί Τάκης @NeoterismoiTaki @Giannis_An34 Joc can hoop. Anthony Davis is paying tax to Jokic for teaching him how to hoop in the Western Conference Finals.

A Phoenix Suns fan laughed at Giannis' tweet but still feels bitter against him:

"I chuckled ngl. You're still a Dirty Thug tho don't get it twisted."

Suns 2024 Ring Szn @BrickedUpKDfan you're still a Dirty Thug tho don't get it twisted @Giannis_An34 I chuckled nglyou're still a Dirty Thug tho don't get it twisted

One fan quipped a nice joke:

"You mean Jock Landale and FIBA? Yes, pretty sure they can."

Obi-One Canobi @Ob1SZN @Giannis_An34 you mean Jock Landale and FIBA? Yes, pretty sure they can

This fan is a Giannis hater, probably:

"Shut up run and dunk."

Here are the other reactions and memes to Giannis' tweet about AD's tax situation:

Carlo Alberto @6StringsUmarell @Giannis_An34 It is pretty easy to get how Texas, Florida and Tennessee can cut cut taxes to billionaires: they rely of Federal aids to help (if and when they do) the rest of the population. pic.twitter.com/YWyd4EqMBQ

For those who do not know, FICA is the federal payroll tax of the United States government. They use these taxes collected to fund Social Security and Medicare. On the other hand, Jock Tax is an income tax put on professional athletes in all but five states (Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington) in the US.

Anthony Davis's 3-year extension

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Anthony Davis' three-year, $186 million contract extension with the LA Lakers. Davis' new deal will kick in at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

The 30-year-old superstar had his best season with the Lakers since winning a championship inside the NBA bubble. He was relatively healthy during the second half of the season and throughout the playoffs.

Davis does not have a player option in the final year of his contract. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2027-28 season.

