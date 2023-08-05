"Imagine getting cooked by Langston Galloway twice" - Fans react to Team USA's FIBA World Cup team losing to Select Team

Team USA started preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Thursday in Las Vegas. The USA Select Team were brought in to help the roster, but it seems like they're trying to prove a point.

According to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post, the USA Select Team beat Team USA's FIBA World Cup squad in two straight scrimmages on Friday. The training camp was held at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The USA Select team just beat USA's FIBA World Cup team in two consecutive 10-minute scrimmages at Las Vegas

training camp.

Golliver added that Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons was very impressive for the USA Select Team. Cunningham is coming off an injury-shortened campaign for the Pistons but is seemingly looking great in the national team workouts.



Pistons' Cade Cunningham was at the top of the list There were a number of standouts for the USA Select team today.- Pistons' Cade Cunningham was at the top of the list

Fans on social media were quick to make fun of Team USA's players who will be going to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Some were not impressed with the players on the 12-man roster, especially with the USA Select Team boasting the likes of Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika.

One fan said:

"Imagine getting cooked by Langston Galloway twice."

"Imagine getting cooked by Langston Galloway twice."

Another tweeted:

"I'm getting the sense this is the worst USA team ever."

One fan wrote:

"Worst team ever. I'm just waiting for USA slander from European countries when USA loses a match against them."

"Worst team ever.

I'm just waiting for USA slander from European countries when USA loses a match against them."

Another took a shot at Austin Reaves:

"Ok I've seen enough. Cade IN, Reaves OUT."

"Ok I've seen enough

Cade IN, Reaves OUT."

One fan defended the World Cup team because a bunch of college kids defeated the Dream Team in a scrimmage in 1992:

"College selects beat the dream team in 92 in a scrimmage. Don’t read into this."

"College selects beat the dream team in 92 in a scrimmage. Don't read into this."

Here are some more reactions on the USA Select Team defeating Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster twice in a row:

Team USA to play five games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Austin Reaves is one of 12 players for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas will last until Sunday before facing Puerto Rico in a friendly game at the T-Mobile Arena on Monday, Aug. 7. They will then fly to Malaga, Spain to battle against Slovenia and Spain on Aug. 12 and 13, respectively.

After a couple of games in Europe, Team USA will head to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates for two more friendlies. They will face Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany two days later.

They open their FIBA World Cup campaign on Aug. 26 against New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines.

The United States and New Zealand are in Group C of the FIBA World Cup with Greece and Jordan. The top two teams of each group move to the second round before heading into the knockouts.

