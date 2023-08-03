"People act like kids don't exist" - Fans react to Lizzo NBA game dress outfit backlash after it resurfaces online amid legal lawsuit drama

Rapper and singer Lizzo once wore a very racy outfit during an NBA game between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019. The controversy recently resurfaced online a few days after a lawsuit was filed against her.

Lizzo shocked everyone inside the Crypto.com Arena when she twerked and showed off her thong. She was wearing an oversized dress, but the back was cut off to showcase her ample behind.

Some fans online were not amused back then, and it sparked a debate about several things like fat shaming and appropriate outfit in public. Now that three of her former backup dancers have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Lizzo, fans dug up her NBA dress controversy.

The lawsuit against Lizzo alleged that she created a hostile working environment and even shamed one of the former backup dancers for gaining weight. Lizzo is also being accused of religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination and false imprisonment.

Fans just went off on the Detroit-born rapper, with one saying:

"People act like kids don't exist."

Another wrote:

"I knew Lizzo was wild when she had them cheeks out at an NBA game."

A fan tweeted:

"I never forgave Lizzo for forcing everyone to see her cheeks at that NBA game. I've been praying for her downfall ever since."

One fan claimed that the About Damn Time artist became a "weirdo" after her NBA stunt:

"Lizzo been a weirdo since she went to that NBA game with no pants and then acted hostile to those confused."

A fan was critical of the rapper-singer for not being a good example to children:

"I knew I ain't like Lizzo fat a** for a reason. ... Anybody that can go to an NBA game in a thong with her ass out in front of children is definitely not a good person."

Here are other reactions to Lizzo's NBA game outfit:

Lizzo hit on Karl-Anthony Towns during 2019 game

Lizzo shoots her shot at Karl-Anthony Towns during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers in 2019. She was interviewed by Fox Sports and called Towns her "baby."

"Let me tell you something, both teams look great, I'm personally cheering for number 32," she said. "That's my baby."

Towns was single at the time, but too bad for Lizzo, he found love less than a year later. The Timberwolves star has been in a relationship with model and actress Jordyn Woods since July 2020.

