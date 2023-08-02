"He needs to worry about actually being a good NBA player" - Jonathan Isaac's UNITUS anti-woke brand spark online ridicule

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic officially launched his anti-woke clothing brand UNITUS over the weekend. Isaac will also be wearing his own signature shoes next season. However, fans online ridiculed Isaac's brand and shoes after it went viral.

The 25-year-old Magic forward made headlines in the NBA bubble when he didn't kneel during the league's Black Lives Matter protests. He decided to create his own clothing brand that will compete against "woke" brands such as Nike.

"I didn't want to align myself with the Black Lives Matter movement and organization," Isaac told Fox News in an interview. "And I felt that a true answer to all the problems that we see, not just racism, was the gospel of Jesus Christ. So, I decided to stand up and share it.

He added:

"When we do give our money to companies that don't support our values, we're cosigning their message. So, what I wanted to do was give Americans, freedom-loving Americans, faith-loving Americans the option to buy with their values."

UNITUS offers a variety of sportswear such as shirts, shorts, sweatpants, jackets, hoodies and caps. They are also expected to launch Jonathan Isaac's signature shoes called "Judah I" sometime later. The brand's logo was based on the Ark of the Covenant.

Isaac's bold move was not popular with some people online. UNITUS received some flack on Twitter o X, whichever you prefer, for being owned by a regular NBA player.

One fan said:

"He needs to worry about actually being a good NBA player."

Another fan tweeted:

"He better focus on being healthy or the title will be 'Former NBA Player.'"

This fan wrote:

"Probably get hurt doing that also."

However, not all fans on Twitter are taking shots at Isaac. Here are a couple of people who loved what the Magic forward is doing.

Here's a closer look at Isaac's signature shoes:

Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the "Judah I" shoes:

Jonathan Isaac played in just 11 games over the past 3 seasons

Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac finally returned to the court last season after more than two seasons out due to knee injuries. Isaac tore his left ACL inside the bubble and missed the entire 2020-21 season. He also missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a muscle injury suffered in rehab and it required surgery.

Isaac managed to play 11 games last season before tearing his left adductor muscle. He missed the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the injury. He's entering next season with just a partially guaranteed contract and the Orlando Magic could cut their losses if he doesn't stay healthy enough.

