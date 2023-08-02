40-year-old Michael Jordan embarrassingly lost a game of 1-on-1 to a financial executive who has a net worth of $15.1 million

Michael Jordan once lost a one-on-one game against a financial executive back in 2003. It was an embarrassing performance for Jordan, who is considered by many as the greatest basketball player of all time.

The game happened at Jordan's Senior Flight School in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 2003. The camp was for adults and most of the participants were businessmen. One of those participants was John W. Rogers Jr., who is the CEO of Ariel Investments, LLC.

It's the largest minority-run mutual fund firm in the United States. But back in 2003, Rogers did the unthinkable. He defeated Jordan, who was coming off his third and final retirement from basketball, 3-2 in front of many campers, one of which was actor Damon Wayans.

In an article on Andscape by Jerry Bembry, John W. Rogers Jr. recalled the time he beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one. Rogers described the win as lucky but he's no slouch either.

Rogers played college basketball for Princeton and was known for playing 3-on-3 across the United States and the entire world. He was even part of the team that help prepare Jordan for his comeback with the Washington Wizards in 2001.

"I got switched off on Michael from time to time during those games, and I remember he was going up for a shot once and I thought for sure I was going to block it. I whiffed," Rogers said. "That still bothers me to this day."

Michael Jordan no longer owns the Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan was the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets from 2010 to 2023.

After 13 years as the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan finalized the sale of the franchise late last month to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. The NBA Board of Governors approved the $3 billion sale, with Jordan remaining as a minority owner.

MJ made a lot of money from his initial investment of $275 million in 2010. Business was booming for the Hornets but Jordan's tenure as owner was unsuccessful on the court.

Charlotte only made the playoffs three times in the past 13 years and they didn't win a single postseason series. They were swept twice in the first round while the other reached Game 7 wherein they got blown out.

Regardless of what has happened in the last 13 seasons, Jordan left the Hornets in good hands. The new owners have a franchise player in LaMelo Ball and the team recently drafted Brandon Miller.

