Fact Check: Is LeBron James trying to find a UFO with Barack Obama? Viral rumors about the Lakers star debunked

A photo of LeBron James and former United States president Barack Obama backpacking through the woods has gone viral. The report suggested that the duo was trying to find a UFO but is it true?

The image was uploaded by Buttcrack Sports on Twitter or X, whichever you prefer. It's a fake photo and was generated using artificial intelligence. The main source of the photo is @jeazous or Derick David. His portfolio includes work from several publications like Forbes, Medium and Uxopian.

Buttcrack Sports is a satirical and parody account famous for spreading fabricated news for laughs and likes. Despite the obviousness and absurdity of their posts, some people still believe the things they put online.

LeBron James hanging out with Barack Obama is not impossible since they both love basketball. However, they are an unlikely duo to come out, go through the woods and hunt for UFOs.

But why did Buttcrack Sports make a post about "The King" and the former POTUS looking for aliens? Well, the nation is being swept by a congressional hearing about UFOs over the past two weeks.

Former Pentagon employee and UFO whistleblower David Grusch told Congress last week that the US government is hiding the truth from the American people. Grusch said that he worked for several classified military programs. He claimed that UFOs are real and there is non-human life on Earth in the last 100 years.

LeBron James last seen in public on Friday

Bronny James and LeBron James (Photo: TMZ Sports)

LeBron James was out in public on Friday with his family in Los Angeles. The sighting came just four days after Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing at the Galen Center in USC.

According to TMZ Sports, LeBron took out the whole family to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. He was with his wife Savannah and their three kids — Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri.

All seem good with the James family after Bronny's health scare on Monday. The eldest son of LeBron and Savannah was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Bronny seemed to be in great spirits but there's no update on what caused the incident.

The LA Lakers star even posted a video of Bronny playing the piano on Instagram. While the 18-year-old looks healthy, he's likely to undergo a series of medical tests to determine the cause of the cardiac arrest and if he can continue playing basketball.

