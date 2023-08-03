"This low key cringey" - NBA Twitter react to Patrick Beverley's botched attempt at being recognized in the streets of New York

Patrick Beverley of the Philadelphia 76ers was in the streets of New York recently and tried to get recognized by people. However, Beverley's stunt was ridiculed by people on social media.

In the video below, Beverley is walking in New York City and is trying to get recognized by people passing by. He started by raising his hands to get a high five from strangers. He was unsuccessful in his first few attempts before someone finally knew who he is.

Beverley changed strategies midway through the video and offered a fist bump. He had a better success rate with the first bump as multiple people acknowledged him. However, it's unclear if those people knew that he plays basketball for a living.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daily Loud @DailyLoud NBA star Pat Bev was walking down the street in New York to see if people would recognize him. pic.twitter.com/59AL8GYAsl

Fans on social media were quick to react to Patrick Beverley's New York stunt. Some thought that Beverley, who is 35 years old, is being childish due to his antics while others just made fun of the Philadelphia 76ers guard using memes.

One fan said:

"This low key cringey."

Another fan tweeted:

"Bro thought they would recognize him from that lil ring he won with ant."

Decu @DecNFT @DailyLoud Bro thought they would recognize him from that lil ring he won with ant

This fan wrote:

"Millionaire and not one bit of attention on him...sounds like my type of heaven."

Sean. @UKWellsy @DailyLoud Millionaire and not one bit of attention on him...sounds like my type of heaven.

This fan doesn't blame the fans for not recognizing an NBA role player:

"I love the NBA and I still wouldn’t recognize him."

bostonteaparty @bostonteapartyd @DailyLoud I love the NBA and I still wouldn’t recognize him

This fan has a perfect explanation of why New Yorkers don't care about Patrick Beverley:

"He's doing this in the wrong city. Most people wanna mind their business and go home in NYC."

𝙅⭑𝙮 🥽 @fuccwick @DailyLoud He’s doing this in the wrong city most people wanna mind their business and go home in NYC

Here are some of the best memes about Beverley's efforts:

Also Read: "He needs to worry about actually being a good NBA player" - Jonathan Isaac's UNITUS anti-woke brand spark online ridicule

Patrick Beverley playing for the Sixers next season

Patrick Beverley during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Beverley became a free agent this summer after splitting his time last season between the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Beverley was not jobless for long after signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season.

Beverley was acquired by the Lakers via trade last summer but did not last a full season in Hollywood. He was traded to the Orlando Magic and was waived afterward. He went home and signed with the Bulls for the rest of the season.

At the age of 35 years old, Beverley remains one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He might be coming off one of the worst seasons of his career but he still has value for a team like the Sixers which lacks real leadership. He will be wearing No. 22 next season.

Also Read: 40-year-old Michael Jordan embarrassingly lost a game of 1-on-1 to a financial executive who has a net worth of $15.1 million

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)