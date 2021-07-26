Who is Michael Norman? Net worth, Records and College performances

At his first Olympic Games in Tokyo, Michael Norman will hope for a podium finish. While the versatile athlete is one of the best 400m runners around, he has a good record in the 100 and 200-meter events too. He secured a place in the 400-meter event after comfortably recording a time of 44.07 seconds. Here's more on that and a few other things about the American runner.

# 1 Michael Norman has Japanese roots.

Michael Norman was born in California, but his mother, Nobue Saito, is Japanese. Nobue once set a 100-meter record in middle school. Norman is reported to have been learning a bit of Japanese ahead of the Olympics as he heads to his mother's home country once again. In 2019, he had won the 200m gold in 19.84s at the Golden Grand Prix held in Osaka.

“Being able to run in my mom’s home country, it just brings my family together and makes competing so much more worth it.”



# 2 What is Michael Norman's net worth?

Michael Norman signed a professional deal with Nike in 2018. His net worth is estimated to be anywhere between $ 1 million- $ 5 million.

# 3 Michael Norman and his college performances

Michael Norman was part of the stacked USC Trojans team. He competed in the NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championship and finished the 400-meter race with a timing of 44.52 seconds. Later that day, his team broke the collegiate record in the 4X400 meter relay with a time of 3:00.77. Norman also ran a 2018 world-leading time in the 400 meters at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Track and Field Championships. His splendid collegiate record helped him win the 'The Bowerman' award, one of the highest accolades given to the best student-athlete in American Colleges.

# 4 How many medals has Michael Norman won in his career?

Michael Norman has won several medals at Diamond meets and other international events. His terrific collegiate performance earned him two gold medals at the World Junior Championships in 2016. However, a victory at the World Championship still eludes him. He will try to register a podium finish in Tokyo to announce his arrival on the global stage.

# 5 Michael Norman and his best friend in track and field

Michael Norman has a special bond with 400-meter hurdles runner Rai Benjamin. They were roommates in college and share a special brotherhood. The two talented runners are coached by Quincy Watts, a former 400-meter champion. Going with the current track and field trend, both are often seen wearing headbands.

